Dublin council to hold study session on elder care developments at Valley Christian site

The Dublin City Council is set to hold a special study session Tuesday before its regular meeting on the proposed Inspiration Drive Memory Care and Assisted Living projects on the Valley Christian Center property.

Fulcrum Development is proposing a 55-bed memory care facility and an 84-bed assisted living facility on the property. They are requesting a land use designation change on two of the site's 4.26 acres at 7500 Inspiration Drive.

In exchange for the zoning change, Valley Christian is agreeing to change the zoning on an adjacent five acres to give the city more open space.

The special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) in the Regional Meeting Room at Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, in Dublin.