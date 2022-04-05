Authorities ID Danville man fatally struck while walking down BART tracks

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the man who was struck and killed while walking on the BART tracks about half a mile from the West Dublin-Pleasanton station platform last month.

The decedent was identified as Edward Montez Jr., 40, of Danville. The circumstances of why the man was on the tracks that morning remains unclear, according to the BART Police Department.

"The investigation is inconclusive," BART spokesman James Allison told the Weekly. "The fence near where the decedent was found was not damaged so it does not appear the person trespassed onto the tracks by scaling or cutting through the fence. It appears the person entered the trackway from the platform."

The situation unfolded during the morning commute on March 16, with BART reporting publicly just before 7 a.m. that service between the West Dublin-Pleasanton and Dublin-Pleasanton stations was halted due to a medical emergency on the tracks. It was later confirmed to be a person fatally struck by a train.

Investigators' working theory, according to Allison, is that Montez entered the tracks from the platform minutes before he was hit while walking along the eastbound side for unknown reasons about a half-mile from the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.