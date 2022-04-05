Community Briefs: San Ramon Trails Challenge | Danville Senior Center anniversary | Advisory committee applications

More information on the 2022 San Ramon Trails Challenge is available here.

Senior Center anniversary

The Danville Senior Center is marking its decennial anniversary this year, with celebrations scheduled for the end of the month.

While the Senior Center has been part of Danville's Veterans Memorial Building since it reopened in 2012 after two years of renovations, the building itself was erected in 1925, initially to honor World War I veterans.

The town of Danville is hosting an open house event aimed at celebrating a decade of programs, classes, and community building at the Senior Center on April 28 from 3-5 p.m. All attendees are invited for snacks and a raffle drawing, with giveaways for the first 100 who arrive.

Advisory committee applications

The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants for seats on several advisory bodies aimed at providing insight to city leaders on a variety of matters, and to represent city residents at the county level.

Applications are now open for seats on the city's Architectural Review Board, Arts, Housing and Senior Citizens advisory committees, and the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee.

The Architectural Review Board has an opening for an alternate seat with a two-year term, as does the Arts Advisory Committee. Two alternate, two-year term seats are open on the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee, with one regular, two-year term seat open on the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee.

All positions are open until filled, with the exception of two regular seats on the Housing Advisory Committee. Applications for those positions are due by 5 p.m. on April 29.

More information is available here.