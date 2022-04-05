Pleasanton Preps: Bounceback week for Amador boys' volleyball

The Amador Valley boys' volleyball team found the way back to the Dons winning ways, taking a pair of matches last week.
The highlight of the week came with a straight-set win over crosstown rival Foothill.
Leading the way for the Dons were Nate Clinton with a great all-around game (11 digs, 15 kills, and 2 aces among 9 service points), Bryce Nohava (6 kills and 10 assists) and Colin Bowers (19 assists).
Two days later the Dons defeated Cal High, once again in straight sets.
Tyler Homes led the Dons' offensive attack with 8 kills, Nohava pitched in with 7 kills and 5 aces. In a great overall team effort, Dylan Boswell, Logan Bayani and Ethan Gray anchored a stout defensive effort, Ryan Yu had 3 kills and Sean Vahey returned from a foot injury to lead Amador's service game.
Foothill boys' volleyball
The Falcons had three matches last week, winning a pair in addition to the loss against the Dons.
Foothill highlights in the Amador game came from Tyler Keala (7 kills, 5 service points) and Zach Seraj (9 digs, 3 kills).
Foothill rallied back with a straight-set win over Granada. The Falcons were led by Landen Meonske (24 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills), Noah Mitzenmacher (11 receptions, 9 digs) and Casey Collins (8 kills, 1 ace).
The Falcons ended the week with a four-set victory over Livermore. Highlights came from Meonske (40 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces), Seraj (13 kills, 6 digs) and Kayan Vohra (10 kills, 1 block).
Amador softball
After almost four years of losing to rival Foothill, the Amador girls' softball brought down the Falcons by a 10-6 final on March 30.
Amador jumped out, scoring six runs in the first two innings.
Aleena Helms gave Amador a 1-0 lead on a groundout. McKenna Charbonneau -- a freshman -- made her debut by rapping a single to make it 2-0, and it went to 3-0 following a sacrifice fly.
Foothill tried to get it started in the first inning with Avery Francis hitting a single, then stealing second. The first RBI for the Falcons came by Emily Mayer as she was able to bring home Francis, making it 3-1 after the first.
The Dons surged again, scoring three more in the second. The big blow was a two-out home run from Charbonneau, making it 6-1.
Amador boys' tennis
The Dons cruised to a pair of wins last week, beating Cal 7-2 and Livermore 9-0.
In the win over Cal, singles wins came from Bryan Park, Minsung Kim, Rohan Patil and Anuraag Aravindan.
Amador swept the doubles, with the teams of James Heeter/Aaditya Geddam, Roy Kim/Nigel Purvis and Subha Das/Vikram Murali getting the wins.
In the sweep of Livermore, the Dons juggled the lineup some. In singles, Abhiraj Jalagekar, Aiden Doan, Tai Falcone, Andrew Weckwerth, Bhavik Singhal and David Phillips all won.
The teams of Soren Pagtakhan/Rylen Sabhlok, Case Bahl/Evan Tu, and Ajay Chandran/Adesh Sahoo got the job done in doubles' action.
Foothill boys' tennis
The Falcons took three matches last week, starting with a 9-0 thumping of Granada.
Next the Falcons played a competitive Dougherty Valley team and came away with a 6-3 win. Aniketh Poruri, Christopher Lee, Matthew Chen, Jivan Krishna, Nick Tagalog and Ahan Trivedi won their singles' matches, and Dougherty Valley took the doubles.
The Falcons ended the week by defeating Livermore, 8-1. Archit Kumar, Anas Joyo, Komal Pmujula, Cameron McNamara and Anmol Jain took the singles.
Foothill boys' golf
On March 29 the Falcons dropped a close 175-181 decision to De La Salle at Diablo Country Club.
It was the smallest margin of victory for De La Salle this season. Brandon Knight and Sean Kwok had the low scores, each with an even-par 35 for Foothill.
Later in the week, Foothill beat San Ramon 182-204 at Callippe Preserve Golf Course. Ben Harbourne and Kwok had the low scores with 1-under 35s.
Amador boys' lacrosse
The Dons split a pair of matches last week, losing to St. Francis and then beating Granada.
In the 13-8 loss to St. Francis, Luke Jacobsen led the scoring with 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist), with Mateo Castillo and Will Coultrip scoring 2 goals each. Alex Kragen forced 2 turnovers on defense, while Ryan Brace collected 2 ground balls.
A 19-5 win over Granada saw six Dons record multiple points, led by Colin Wallace with 11 (5 goals, 6 assists) and Reed Shaw with 5 (4 goals, 1 assist).
Strong team defense by Kragen, Daniel Kniveton, Tommy Hinek, Max Quarneri, Dillon Duke and Zach Frentz limited Granada to 12 shots. Max Young and Braden O'Donnell combined to win over 65% of their faceoffs.
Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.