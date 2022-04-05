News

State prosecutors settle allegations of price gouging with Smart and Final

Retailer agrees to pay $175,000 over egg price hike

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 5, 2022, 6:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Grocery chain Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to settle allegations of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

(Stock image)

The retailer, based in Commerce and having stores in the Bay Area including in Danville and Pleasanton, allegedly gouged consumers by raising the price of eggs more than what was allowed by law following an emergency declaration by the governor triggering price gouging protections.

Prosecutors said Smart and Final elevated prices above the allowable limits on four premium egg products between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020.

"It is unacceptable to take advantage of hardworking families" during times of crisis, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

He said the settlement should serve as a warning to other grocers.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

California law makes it illegal during the 30 days following an emergency declaration to raise prices on goods and necessities like food by more than 10% above what they were immediately before the declaration unless the increase reflects increased supply or labor and production costs.

Some prices were as high as 25% above pre-emergency prices, Bonta said. He said the gouging occurred throughout Smart and Final's chain of stores.

The company operates stores in California, Arizona and Nevada and in Northern Mexico under a joint venture, according to the company's website.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency on March 4, 2020, and extended it by five months on April 3, 2020, according to the attorney general's office.

The investigation by state prosecutors alleges that Smart and Final sold more than 100,000 cartons of eggs at illegal prices while price gouging protections were in place.

Other price-gouging investigations are underway, Bonta said. He could not go into details.

Officials from Smart and Final did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

State prosecutors settle allegations of price gouging with Smart and Final

Retailer agrees to pay $175,000 over egg price hike

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 5, 2022, 6:19 pm

Grocery chain Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to settle allegations of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

The retailer, based in Commerce and having stores in the Bay Area including in Danville and Pleasanton, allegedly gouged consumers by raising the price of eggs more than what was allowed by law following an emergency declaration by the governor triggering price gouging protections.

Prosecutors said Smart and Final elevated prices above the allowable limits on four premium egg products between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020.

"It is unacceptable to take advantage of hardworking families" during times of crisis, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

He said the settlement should serve as a warning to other grocers.

California law makes it illegal during the 30 days following an emergency declaration to raise prices on goods and necessities like food by more than 10% above what they were immediately before the declaration unless the increase reflects increased supply or labor and production costs.

Some prices were as high as 25% above pre-emergency prices, Bonta said. He said the gouging occurred throughout Smart and Final's chain of stores.

The company operates stores in California, Arizona and Nevada and in Northern Mexico under a joint venture, according to the company's website.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency on March 4, 2020, and extended it by five months on April 3, 2020, according to the attorney general's office.

The investigation by state prosecutors alleges that Smart and Final sold more than 100,000 cartons of eggs at illegal prices while price gouging protections were in place.

Other price-gouging investigations are underway, Bonta said. He could not go into details.

Officials from Smart and Final did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.