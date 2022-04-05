State prosecutors settle allegations of price gouging with Smart and Final

Grocery chain Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to settle allegations of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

The retailer, based in Commerce and having stores in the Bay Area including in Danville and Pleasanton, allegedly gouged consumers by raising the price of eggs more than what was allowed by law following an emergency declaration by the governor triggering price gouging protections.

Prosecutors said Smart and Final elevated prices above the allowable limits on four premium egg products between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020.

"It is unacceptable to take advantage of hardworking families" during times of crisis, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

He said the settlement should serve as a warning to other grocers.