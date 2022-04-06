Dublin honors school staff in annual awards

"The work they do every day not only helps to shape the lives of our students but also the future of the world we live in," Funk said in a statement.

The full group, including winners at the individual school site and department levels, will be further recognized during a ceremony taking place at the regular DUSD Board of Trustees meeting in May.

At the top of the list for the 2021-22 academic year are districtwide Teacher of the Year Ramany Kaplan of Dublin High School and Classified Employee of the Year Hepzibah John of Dublin Elementary School.

John was honored for her punctuality and dedication in encouraging students and recognizing their individual strengths. She is a positive influence on students, instilling in them qualities of self-reliance and independence, officials said.

John, a paraprofessional from Dublin Elementary, was chosen as the Classified Employee of the Year. She is an exemplary instructional assistant for the preschoolers in special day class, according to district officials.

DUSD Classified Employees of the Year were nominated by their peers to be recognized under various categories, including clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessional services, security services, skilled trades services and technical services.

"It's an honor to highlight some of these incredible people who were nominated by their peers. To all our award winners, and to our entire staff, thank you for all you do, every day," the superintendent added.

The entire staff deserves recognition for their ability to function so well during the challenging pandemic times and it is a testament to their character, according to Funk.

The Teacher of the Year was chosen out of 12 total nominated teachers by their peers across the district and submitted to the Alameda County Office of Education for DUSD Teacher of the Year for their exemplary work in the classroom this year.

She is a passionate educator constantly striving to develop innovative and inclusive curriculum for her students, officials said. Additionally, she is appreciated by her colleagues and students.

Kaplan, along with her team, played a crucial role in initiating a new English 1 Intensive course at the school.

Dublin High teacher Kaplan is the winner of the Teacher of the Year, who comes with 14 years of experience overall and has worked at the school for the last five years.

Dublin honors school staff in annual awards

Kaplan is Teacher of the Year; John is Classified Employee of the Year