News

Dublin honors school staff in annual awards

Kaplan is Teacher of the Year; John is Classified Employee of the Year

by Shiri Marwaha / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 6, 2022, 10:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Teacher of the Year Ramany Kaplan (left) of Dublin High School and Classified Employee of the Year Hepzibah John (right) of Dublin Elementary School. (Photos courtesy of DUSD)

The Dublin Unified School District has announced the recipients of coveted awards this year recognizing certificated and classified staff members.

At the top of the list for the 2021-22 academic year are districtwide Teacher of the Year Ramany Kaplan of Dublin High School and Classified Employee of the Year Hepzibah John of Dublin Elementary School.

The full group, including winners at the individual school site and department levels, will be further recognized during a ceremony taking place at the regular DUSD Board of Trustees meeting in May.

Superintendent Chris Funk said he appreciates the dedication of the incredible and talented staff in Dublin's public schools.

"The work they do every day not only helps to shape the lives of our students but also the future of the world we live in," Funk said in a statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The entire staff deserves recognition for their ability to function so well during the challenging pandemic times and it is a testament to their character, according to Funk.

"It's an honor to highlight some of these incredible people who were nominated by their peers. To all our award winners, and to our entire staff, thank you for all you do, every day," the superintendent added.

Hepzibah John, Classified Employee of the Year. (Photo courtesy of DUSD)

DUSD Classified Employees of the Year were nominated by their peers to be recognized under various categories, including clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessional services, security services, skilled trades services and technical services.

John, a paraprofessional from Dublin Elementary, was chosen as the Classified Employee of the Year. She is an exemplary instructional assistant for the preschoolers in special day class, according to district officials.

John was honored for her punctuality and dedication in encouraging students and recognizing their individual strengths. She is a positive influence on students, instilling in them qualities of self-reliance and independence, officials said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Dublin High teacher Kaplan is the winner of the Teacher of the Year, who comes with 14 years of experience overall and has worked at the school for the last five years.

Ramany Kaplan, Teacher of the Year. (Photo courtesy of DUSD)

Kaplan, along with her team, played a crucial role in initiating a new English 1 Intensive course at the school.

She is credited with creating a comfortable experience for Freshman by including engaging ways of teaching, officials said.

She is a passionate educator constantly striving to develop innovative and inclusive curriculum for her students, officials said. Additionally, she is appreciated by her colleagues and students.

The Teacher of the Year was chosen out of 12 total nominated teachers by their peers across the district and submitted to the Alameda County Office of Education for DUSD Teacher of the Year for their exemplary work in the classroom this year.

The site-level recipients for Classified Employee of the Year were:

Kim Gaela, Wells Middle School – Clerical and Administrative Services

Roxana Pineda, Dublin High School – Custodial and Maintenance Services

Maria Santana, Cottonwood Creek K 8 – Food and Nutrition Services

Lauren Wasano, Murray Elementary – Health and Student Services

Hepzibah John, Dublin Elementary – Paraprofessional Services

Linda Hunt, Dublin Elementary – Security Services

Quin Richmond, Dublin Unified School District – Skilled Trades Services

Darrell Chapman, Fallon Middle School – Technical Services

The nominees for DUSD Teachers of the Year for 2021-2022:

Monica Chinn, Kindergarten – Amador Elementary

Taiba Tahir, Fourth Grade – Cottonwood Creek K8

Lisa Kiernan, Kindergarten – Dougherty Elementary

Adrianna Rocha, Fourth Grade – Dublin Elementary

Ramany Kaplan, English – Dublin High

Shawna Healy, English Language Arts and History – Fallon Middle

Bradley Dobrzenski, Third Grade – Frederiksen Elementary

Julie Nielson, First Grade – Green Elementary

Colleen Henry, Kindergarten – Kolb Elementary

Michel Masuda-Nash, Fourth Grade – Murray Elementary

Sara Quintero, English Language Arts and History – Wells Middle

Felicia Suminski, Kindergarten – York Alternative Learning Center/VLA

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Dublin honors school staff in annual awards

Kaplan is Teacher of the Year; John is Classified Employee of the Year

by Shiri Marwaha / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 6, 2022, 10:16 pm

The Dublin Unified School District has announced the recipients of coveted awards this year recognizing certificated and classified staff members.

At the top of the list for the 2021-22 academic year are districtwide Teacher of the Year Ramany Kaplan of Dublin High School and Classified Employee of the Year Hepzibah John of Dublin Elementary School.

The full group, including winners at the individual school site and department levels, will be further recognized during a ceremony taking place at the regular DUSD Board of Trustees meeting in May.

Superintendent Chris Funk said he appreciates the dedication of the incredible and talented staff in Dublin's public schools.

"The work they do every day not only helps to shape the lives of our students but also the future of the world we live in," Funk said in a statement.

The entire staff deserves recognition for their ability to function so well during the challenging pandemic times and it is a testament to their character, according to Funk.

"It's an honor to highlight some of these incredible people who were nominated by their peers. To all our award winners, and to our entire staff, thank you for all you do, every day," the superintendent added.

DUSD Classified Employees of the Year were nominated by their peers to be recognized under various categories, including clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessional services, security services, skilled trades services and technical services.

John, a paraprofessional from Dublin Elementary, was chosen as the Classified Employee of the Year. She is an exemplary instructional assistant for the preschoolers in special day class, according to district officials.

John was honored for her punctuality and dedication in encouraging students and recognizing their individual strengths. She is a positive influence on students, instilling in them qualities of self-reliance and independence, officials said.

Dublin High teacher Kaplan is the winner of the Teacher of the Year, who comes with 14 years of experience overall and has worked at the school for the last five years.

Kaplan, along with her team, played a crucial role in initiating a new English 1 Intensive course at the school.

She is credited with creating a comfortable experience for Freshman by including engaging ways of teaching, officials said.

She is a passionate educator constantly striving to develop innovative and inclusive curriculum for her students, officials said. Additionally, she is appreciated by her colleagues and students.

The Teacher of the Year was chosen out of 12 total nominated teachers by their peers across the district and submitted to the Alameda County Office of Education for DUSD Teacher of the Year for their exemplary work in the classroom this year.

The site-level recipients for Classified Employee of the Year were:

Kim Gaela, Wells Middle School – Clerical and Administrative Services

Roxana Pineda, Dublin High School – Custodial and Maintenance Services

Maria Santana, Cottonwood Creek K 8 – Food and Nutrition Services

Lauren Wasano, Murray Elementary – Health and Student Services

Hepzibah John, Dublin Elementary – Paraprofessional Services

Linda Hunt, Dublin Elementary – Security Services

Quin Richmond, Dublin Unified School District – Skilled Trades Services

Darrell Chapman, Fallon Middle School – Technical Services

The nominees for DUSD Teachers of the Year for 2021-2022:

Monica Chinn, Kindergarten – Amador Elementary

Taiba Tahir, Fourth Grade – Cottonwood Creek K8

Lisa Kiernan, Kindergarten – Dougherty Elementary

Adrianna Rocha, Fourth Grade – Dublin Elementary

Ramany Kaplan, English – Dublin High

Shawna Healy, English Language Arts and History – Fallon Middle

Bradley Dobrzenski, Third Grade – Frederiksen Elementary

Julie Nielson, First Grade – Green Elementary

Colleen Henry, Kindergarten – Kolb Elementary

Michel Masuda-Nash, Fourth Grade – Murray Elementary

Sara Quintero, English Language Arts and History – Wells Middle

Felicia Suminski, Kindergarten – York Alternative Learning Center/VLA

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.