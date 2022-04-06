Staying Healthy: Hope Hospice continues Family Caregiver Education Series

The web classes run from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Register online at HopeHospice.com/family or call 925-829-8770. Recordings of past sessions are available on the website as well.

"The 12 interactive webinars cover a variety of topics and provide education, support, and resources relevant to family caregivers ... regardless of whether your loved one is a Hope Hospice patient," the nonprofit said on its website.

Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice is in the middle of its 2022 Family Caregiver Education Series, offering free webinars each month geared toward those caring for a loved one living with a terminal diagnosis or disabling chronic condition.

"In this webinar, a local marriage and family therapist will discuss the complexities of grief and loss, including anticipatory grief and ambiguous loss. Participants will be provided with coping strategies to help them both during the final stages of life and after their loved one has passed."

July 14: Handling Grief and Loss. "No matter how thoroughly one has prepared for the inevitability of death of a loved one, when the time comes it still can be a shock to the system.

"This webinar will focus on understanding the causes of stress, strategies for coping, and the importance of seeking support and utilizing resources."

June 9: Self-Care for the Caregiver. "The stress that family caregivers experience as their loved one declines can be staggering. The constant fluctuation of changing roles, uncertainty about the future, and fatigue may ultimately result in compromised health and family dysfunction.

"Hope Hospice clinical staff will share general information about what to expect in the final days of life, transitioning to comfort care, selecting hospice services, and making funeral arrangements."

May 12: End-of-Life Issues: Hospice and Palliative Care. "End-of-life care refers to both the medical care and the emotional support that patients and families receive when death is imminent.

"While it may only be natural to think about the worst-case scenario, receiving a dementia diagnosis early on is actually a good thing -- it gives you and your family more time to plan for the challenges that lie ahead. Our dementia specialists share resources and strategies to help individuals and families prepare for the changes that a dementia diagnosis will bring."

April 14: Living With Dementia: New Diagnosis and Next Steps. "Hearing a doctor confirm that the memory issues you (or a loved one) have been experiencing are, in fact, early symptoms of dementia would understandably be cause for concern.

Staying Healthy: Hope Hospice continues Family Caregiver Education Series

Next session is 'Living With Dementia: New Diagnosis and Next Steps'