News

Guest Opinion: We must act now to avoid an eviction crisis

by Supervisor Nate Miley

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 7, 2022, 4:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mask mandates have been lifted, in-person events have begun to return, and national unemployment has rebounded significantly. No one can predict the future. But we can see that Gov. Newsom and local health officials are beginning to plan for the next stage of living with COVID-19.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley. (Contributed photo)

Here in Alameda County, we are confronted by the daily reality that in addition to the COVID-19 crisis, we are also amid a housing crisis -- and facing a daunting cliff.

In August 2020 the Alameda County Board of Supervisors extended the COVID-19 eviction moratorium to allow residents to shelter-in-place, regardless of income status, during the crisis.

From the very beginning, I abstained from supporting this ordinance in favor of a voucher system which I felt would prevent situations where tenants and landlords are now pitted against each other. The ordinance prohibits almost all evictions in the county and allows tenants 12 months to repay back rent. This moratorium was intended to limit the impacts on low-income renters and prevent thousands of residents from falling into homelessness.

This ordinance is tied to the local health emergency. When the Alameda County Health Care state of emergency is lifted, it will trigger the expiration of the moratorium on evictions in 60 days.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Whether that time comes sooner or later, we need to be ready. The question we must ask is what do we do next?

Now we must act to avoid a wave of evictions of low-income tenants when the moratorium comes to an end. We also know that property owners have struggled to meet mortgage and property tax demands on rental properties and wrestled against foreclosing institutions.

We need to act now to help people remain housed and keep rental properties in Alameda County.

I call on my fellow supervisors to join me in pursuing these main approaches.

First, is to urge the federal government to provide additional resources to support renters and property owners. The pandemic isn't over, and the need in Alameda County remains great.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Alameda County's rental assistance fund has received over 12,000 applications requesting over $200 million in aid. We should identify new ways, including a voucher system, to ensure that the funds flow directly to those who need the help most.

Second, is to prepare our local courts to be flooded with cases. We must seek additional funding from the State to allow for eviction proceedings to move forward when needed.

Cases have been brought to my office's attention where seniors rent out a room in their homes and now fear for their health and safety at the hands of their tenant -- or small property owners who face financial ruin. Currently, the courts have no capacity to hear these urgent requests.

My office has received numerous complaints from property owners renting to individuals fully capable of paying rent, who have refused to do so. This gives tenants a bad name.

Pandemic protections were enacted to support the most vulnerable residents in our community who were struggling. Tenants who can pay rent and are withholding it are taking advantage of, and putting at risk these very protections.

I think it is essential for all stakeholders to work on these solutions and seek additional ones. I am more than willing to facilitate those discussions. Together, we can ensure that those who can pay rent, pay their rent. And those who can't, especially the extremely low-income, get the help they need to avoid an eviction crisis.

Editor's note: Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley represents Pleasanton, East Oakland, Castro Valley, El Portal Ridge, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview and Montclair on the Board of Supervisors.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Guest Opinion: We must act now to avoid an eviction crisis

by Supervisor Nate Miley /

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 7, 2022, 4:34 pm

Mask mandates have been lifted, in-person events have begun to return, and national unemployment has rebounded significantly. No one can predict the future. But we can see that Gov. Newsom and local health officials are beginning to plan for the next stage of living with COVID-19.

Here in Alameda County, we are confronted by the daily reality that in addition to the COVID-19 crisis, we are also amid a housing crisis -- and facing a daunting cliff.

In August 2020 the Alameda County Board of Supervisors extended the COVID-19 eviction moratorium to allow residents to shelter-in-place, regardless of income status, during the crisis.

From the very beginning, I abstained from supporting this ordinance in favor of a voucher system which I felt would prevent situations where tenants and landlords are now pitted against each other. The ordinance prohibits almost all evictions in the county and allows tenants 12 months to repay back rent. This moratorium was intended to limit the impacts on low-income renters and prevent thousands of residents from falling into homelessness.

This ordinance is tied to the local health emergency. When the Alameda County Health Care state of emergency is lifted, it will trigger the expiration of the moratorium on evictions in 60 days.

Whether that time comes sooner or later, we need to be ready. The question we must ask is what do we do next?

Now we must act to avoid a wave of evictions of low-income tenants when the moratorium comes to an end. We also know that property owners have struggled to meet mortgage and property tax demands on rental properties and wrestled against foreclosing institutions.

We need to act now to help people remain housed and keep rental properties in Alameda County.

I call on my fellow supervisors to join me in pursuing these main approaches.

First, is to urge the federal government to provide additional resources to support renters and property owners. The pandemic isn't over, and the need in Alameda County remains great.

Alameda County's rental assistance fund has received over 12,000 applications requesting over $200 million in aid. We should identify new ways, including a voucher system, to ensure that the funds flow directly to those who need the help most.

Second, is to prepare our local courts to be flooded with cases. We must seek additional funding from the State to allow for eviction proceedings to move forward when needed.

Cases have been brought to my office's attention where seniors rent out a room in their homes and now fear for their health and safety at the hands of their tenant -- or small property owners who face financial ruin. Currently, the courts have no capacity to hear these urgent requests.

My office has received numerous complaints from property owners renting to individuals fully capable of paying rent, who have refused to do so. This gives tenants a bad name.

Pandemic protections were enacted to support the most vulnerable residents in our community who were struggling. Tenants who can pay rent and are withholding it are taking advantage of, and putting at risk these very protections.

I think it is essential for all stakeholders to work on these solutions and seek additional ones. I am more than willing to facilitate those discussions. Together, we can ensure that those who can pay rent, pay their rent. And those who can't, especially the extremely low-income, get the help they need to avoid an eviction crisis.

Editor's note: Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley represents Pleasanton, East Oakland, Castro Valley, El Portal Ridge, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview and Montclair on the Board of Supervisors.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.