Main county jail opens new module for inmates with mental health concerns

Area remodeled for specialized oversight

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 7, 2022, 10:59 pm 0
A biophilic designed module for inmates with mental illness at the Martinez Detention Facility. (Photo by CCCSO, via BCN)

Contra Costa County has opened a new module at the Martinez Detention Facility for inmates with mental illness.

A deputy sheriff's station in the remodeled module for inmates with mental illness at the Martinez Detention Facility. (Photo by CCCSO, via BCN)

The county spent 18 months remodeling a jail module that formerly held 52 inmates into a specialized area for 24 inmates with mental health issues. The cells are all single-occupancy and five are designed for inmates with acute cases. There's also two private medical evaluation suites in the module.

"I am proud of this new module which is part of the jail modernization we planned many years ago," said Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston, in a statement. "Now, inmates who have mental illnesses will have a dedicated housing unit where they will receive mental health treatment, programming, and services, in addition to healthcare."

The county says the new module incorporates the latest technology and best practices for detention facilities, including state of the art software for managing the module, furnishings that will help prevent suicides, and a design that allows for greater observation of the inmates.

The new module also uses a biophilic design to create a calm environment, reduce stress, and is more conducive to therapy.

A biophilic designed module for inmates with mental illness at the Martinez Detention Facility. (Photo by CCCSO, via BCN)

