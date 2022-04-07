Zone 7 sees reduction in water allocation from state as drought worsens

This year will be three years in a row of drought conditions and reduced State Water Project allocations. Zone 7 officials said the agency has proactively planned for multiple dry years, which includes conservation of water.

"Outdoor water use is the biggest lever we have to use in weathering this drought. When the rain didn't come and the temperatures rose, people began turning on their outdoor irrigation and that was clearly reflected in the data we have," Zone 7 General Manager Valerie Pryor said in a statement last week. "We need every single resident and business to take a closer look at their irrigation practices and look for ways to cut back and be more efficient."

The State Water Project announcement and the revised allocation significantly limits the amount of new water supply available to the Tri-Valley, as Zone 7 imports approximately 70% of its total water supply from the state. The agency urged all water users in its service area to follow the 15% mandatory conservation requirement in effect locally.

A third consecutive year of drought, with a below average snowpack and low reservoir levels, is the trigger for the mandate from the state.

A dry beginning to 2022 has prompted the California Department of Water Resources to restrict the State Water Project allocation to suppliers down to 5%, a sizable cutback from the previous 15%, according to the Zone 7 Water Agency.

Tri-Valley water agencies commended the community for honoring the calls to conserve last year but the dry start to 2022 saw an increase in water consumption instead. In January, water use was 2% higher than 2020 benchmark levels and last month, the Tri-Valley saw only 1% conservation, Zone 7 said.

In the past, the Tri-Valley area relied heavily on its groundwater during the wet season to sustain through the drought. With the persistent drought, Zone 7 considers water conservation an important way to prolong the stored water supply held in the groundwater basin.

Water supply managers like Zone 7 hoped for more rain and snow that would reduce the scarcity this year but realized that the worse conditions are here to stay and could continue through 2023.

Because of the reduced availability of state water in 2020, 2021 and now 2022, Zone 7 has been relying heavily on the Tri-Valley groundwater basin, which holds the imported water Zone 7 stores during wet years to sustain the Tri-Valley during the drought. However, that supply can only stretch so far, and conservation is a key piece to prolonging the supply held in the groundwater basin, according to officials.

Zone 7 asks people to mow grass less because long blades of grass provide shade to the soil besides leaving grass clippings on the lawn to return moisture and nutrients to the soil.

Furthermore, it is advisable to limit irrigation to no more than three non-consecutive days per week. Additionally, adding two to three layers of mulch to the landscape could help the soil retain its moisture.

Last September, Zone 7 declared a drought emergency and Stage 2 water shortage emergency. This emergency declaration is still in effect, including a mandatory 15% water conservation from all Tri-Valley water service providers, which are the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, Dublin San Ramon Services District and California Water Service.

For the latest info on the drought, local water use restrictions and water saving rebates, visit www.zone7water.com/drought. Residents and businesses are advised to visit their local water supplier website for specific restriction information.

Zone 7 sees reduction in water allocation from state as drought worsens

Officials implore users to heed 15% local conservation mandate