DISH Network agrees to $5.5M settlement over hazardous waste disposal allegations

A home and business satellite TV provider in California agreed to a $5.5 million settlement over allegations it illegally disposed of and mismanaged hazardous waste, state and Alameda County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

DISH Network California Service Corporation will pay $3.32 million in penalties, $835,500 in legal costs, $845,000 for supplemental environmental projects and $500,000 for enhanced compliance measures to ensure the hazardous waste it handles is properly managed, the prosecutors said.

The settlement was agreed to with California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley's Office. It also requires DISH to come into compliance with state law by making changes to its operations and practices, according to Bonta's and O'Malley's offices.

"For years, DISH carelessly disposed of and sent hazardous waste to local landfills, ignoring the consequences for our communities and our environment," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "From there, hazardous chemical elements from electronic devices, batteries, aerosols, and more could seep into soil and contaminate our environment."

The allegations of wrongdoing go back to 2005 when DISH allegedly started disposing of the waste illegally and sending it to landfills that are not set up to handle it, prosecutors said.