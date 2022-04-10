News

People no longer encouraged to quarantine if exposed to COVID but remain asymptomatic

New state recommendation in line with CDC guidance

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 11:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will no longer be recommended to quarantine for any length of time, according to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The updated guidance is consistent with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to state health officials, and reflects that COVID's incubation period has shrunk to an average of two-three days.

In addition, people who have contracted the virus in the previous 90 days will not be recommended to test, quarantine or be excluded from work if they are exposed to the virus but remain asymptomatic.

The CDPH will continue to recommend a quarantine period of at least five days for asymptomatic and unvaccinated people who work in high-risk settings like health care facilities, emergency and homeless shelters, jails and prisons and long-term care facilities.

"This allows us to continue protecting our most vulnerable populations and the workforce that delivers critical services in these settings," the CDPH said in a statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Regardless of vaccination status, those with COVID symptoms are encouraged to isolate from others and test for the virus as soon as they can.

For those who are symptomatic and have also tested positive in the last 90 days, a rapid at-home test is encouraged, according to the CDPH.

The full updated guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at cdph.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

People no longer encouraged to quarantine if exposed to COVID but remain asymptomatic

New state recommendation in line with CDC guidance

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 11:02 pm

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic will no longer be recommended to quarantine for any length of time, according to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The updated guidance is consistent with recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to state health officials, and reflects that COVID's incubation period has shrunk to an average of two-three days.

In addition, people who have contracted the virus in the previous 90 days will not be recommended to test, quarantine or be excluded from work if they are exposed to the virus but remain asymptomatic.

The CDPH will continue to recommend a quarantine period of at least five days for asymptomatic and unvaccinated people who work in high-risk settings like health care facilities, emergency and homeless shelters, jails and prisons and long-term care facilities.

"This allows us to continue protecting our most vulnerable populations and the workforce that delivers critical services in these settings," the CDPH said in a statement.

Regardless of vaccination status, those with COVID symptoms are encouraged to isolate from others and test for the virus as soon as they can.

For those who are symptomatic and have also tested positive in the last 90 days, a rapid at-home test is encouraged, according to the CDPH.

The full updated guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at cdph.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.