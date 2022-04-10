News

Water, wildlife returning to Pacheco Marsh and Walnut Creek

'Now that we've brought the tides in, it's really starting to thrive and I'm happy to see that'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 11:33 pm 1
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Native plants (at right) grow next to recently planted natives at the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN)

Since the levees to Suisun Bay were breached nearly six months ago, the landscape of Pacheco Marsh has changed dramatically.

A coyote walks through recently planted natives at the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN)

It's closer to being a waterscape now, with the 5.32 miles of channels cut by earthmovers last year now full of bay water, flowing upstream or down, depending on the tide. Ribbons of yellow wildflowers -- dotted with orange poppies -- wind through the marsh.

Waterbirds are starting to appear -- the rabbits and coyotes were already there, though they're easier to find now that the wildlife preserve is taking more functional form (the coyotes were sighted right next to (of course) the coyote brush plants project manager Paul Detjens pointed out only a few minutes before).

There's also about 31,000 milk cartons dotting the landscape, along with miles of irrigation piping that will remain for three years.

The milk cartons protect the native plants that have been put into the ground. The kind of plant depends on the zone and "how much salt water they like," Detjens said. Much of it will be habitat for the marsh's endangered salt marsh harvest mouse.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"They're 100% native," said Detjens, a senior civil engineer from the Contra Costa County Flood Control District. "There will be a mix of wildflowers and grass in the transitional zones. We're not planting the tidal channel. That will be taken care of by seeds coming up with the tide."

"Now that we've brought the tides in, it's really starting to thrive and I'm happy to see that," Detjens said.

Paul Detjens, Contra Costa County senior civil engineer and program manager, talks about the flourishing native growth at the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN)

The goal of the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project is to restore 300 acres to its natural state, before 19th century industry intervened.

Just over the hill from the Al McNabney Marsh -- across Interstate 680 from the Martinez Refinery Co. -- it's the largest public works project in the county's history.

The Walnut Creek watershed is Contra Costa's largest, draining more than 150 square miles from eight cities into a marsh that, over the past century, became a dumping ground for dredging and an industrial buffer to the Bay.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Engineers want to enhance the area's flood-carrying capacity, while naturalists want conditions closer to those existing before humans channelized the marsh and brought industry.

The marsh and Walnut Creek, on the marsh's eastern edge, were home to grizzly bears, elk, salmon, and steelhead until the mid-1800s (opinions vary as to whether the restoration will bring back the spawning fish). Though Detjens said "Fish are beginning to come up and get fat and happy before they move on out."

The wetlands got filled in over the years and merchant ships sailed up Walnut Creek. As the decades progressed, refineries were built and much of the area was forgotten.

The county bought 122 acres of the marsh in 2003 from a towing company that previously planned a junkyard there. Nearby Marathon Oil refinery bought another 18 adjacent acres formerly used for sand mining and donated it to the land trust in 2020.

Detjens said the project has been meticulously and scientifically planned, down to the exact spot of each plant.

"It's something different than 'We build a meadow and we wait for the rain to keep the plants alive,'" Detjens said. "This is really an estuary in that it takes water coming in from the bay in an interface with the ground water. It's a little more complex nuance of how it's re-vegetated."

It's also been planned with the future in mind.

"This is actually the area that we designed for sea level rise adaptation," Detjens said, standing on what will become a trail. "Instead of having a steep slope, we have this gradual slope, so as sea levels rise in the decades to come, that habitat can actually slowly migrate upslope and the plant communities can evolve and change as conditions change. That's one of the reasons why you don't see a traditional levee with a real steep slope here."

Delta water fills channels at the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project in Martinez on March 31. (Photo by Ray Saint Germain/BCN)

The John Muir Land Trust will manage the site, which they've said will become a bird-watching destination. Even before the project started, more than 80 species of birds at Pacheco Marsh, including the short-eared owl, white-tailed kite, American kestrel, northern harrier, and the loggerhead shrike.

The land trust will get to work later this year, developing 2.6 miles of trails on 140 acres, with multiple elevated vistas for bird watching, and other educational resources. The marsh will also feature three kayak ramps, a staging area, and a parking lot at the marsh's south end.

"Once built and opened to the public, these public access elements will offer environmental education and wildlife-compatible recreation for local and regional visitors for generations to come," John Muir Land Trust Executive Director Linus Eukel said, in an email.

Detjens pulled non-native plants from the ground as he spoke. He said the project is one of the high points of his 30-year-career.

"This whole area, the life is coming back to it," Detjens said. "We're very pleased to see the plan is coming together and it's actually working."

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Water, wildlife returning to Pacheco Marsh and Walnut Creek

'Now that we've brought the tides in, it's really starting to thrive and I'm happy to see that'

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 11:33 pm

Since the levees to Suisun Bay were breached nearly six months ago, the landscape of Pacheco Marsh has changed dramatically.

It's closer to being a waterscape now, with the 5.32 miles of channels cut by earthmovers last year now full of bay water, flowing upstream or down, depending on the tide. Ribbons of yellow wildflowers -- dotted with orange poppies -- wind through the marsh.

Waterbirds are starting to appear -- the rabbits and coyotes were already there, though they're easier to find now that the wildlife preserve is taking more functional form (the coyotes were sighted right next to (of course) the coyote brush plants project manager Paul Detjens pointed out only a few minutes before).

There's also about 31,000 milk cartons dotting the landscape, along with miles of irrigation piping that will remain for three years.

The milk cartons protect the native plants that have been put into the ground. The kind of plant depends on the zone and "how much salt water they like," Detjens said. Much of it will be habitat for the marsh's endangered salt marsh harvest mouse.

"They're 100% native," said Detjens, a senior civil engineer from the Contra Costa County Flood Control District. "There will be a mix of wildflowers and grass in the transitional zones. We're not planting the tidal channel. That will be taken care of by seeds coming up with the tide."

"Now that we've brought the tides in, it's really starting to thrive and I'm happy to see that," Detjens said.

The goal of the Lower Walnut Creek Restoration Project is to restore 300 acres to its natural state, before 19th century industry intervened.

Just over the hill from the Al McNabney Marsh -- across Interstate 680 from the Martinez Refinery Co. -- it's the largest public works project in the county's history.

The Walnut Creek watershed is Contra Costa's largest, draining more than 150 square miles from eight cities into a marsh that, over the past century, became a dumping ground for dredging and an industrial buffer to the Bay.

Engineers want to enhance the area's flood-carrying capacity, while naturalists want conditions closer to those existing before humans channelized the marsh and brought industry.

The marsh and Walnut Creek, on the marsh's eastern edge, were home to grizzly bears, elk, salmon, and steelhead until the mid-1800s (opinions vary as to whether the restoration will bring back the spawning fish). Though Detjens said "Fish are beginning to come up and get fat and happy before they move on out."

The wetlands got filled in over the years and merchant ships sailed up Walnut Creek. As the decades progressed, refineries were built and much of the area was forgotten.

The county bought 122 acres of the marsh in 2003 from a towing company that previously planned a junkyard there. Nearby Marathon Oil refinery bought another 18 adjacent acres formerly used for sand mining and donated it to the land trust in 2020.

Detjens said the project has been meticulously and scientifically planned, down to the exact spot of each plant.

"It's something different than 'We build a meadow and we wait for the rain to keep the plants alive,'" Detjens said. "This is really an estuary in that it takes water coming in from the bay in an interface with the ground water. It's a little more complex nuance of how it's re-vegetated."

It's also been planned with the future in mind.

"This is actually the area that we designed for sea level rise adaptation," Detjens said, standing on what will become a trail. "Instead of having a steep slope, we have this gradual slope, so as sea levels rise in the decades to come, that habitat can actually slowly migrate upslope and the plant communities can evolve and change as conditions change. That's one of the reasons why you don't see a traditional levee with a real steep slope here."

The John Muir Land Trust will manage the site, which they've said will become a bird-watching destination. Even before the project started, more than 80 species of birds at Pacheco Marsh, including the short-eared owl, white-tailed kite, American kestrel, northern harrier, and the loggerhead shrike.

The land trust will get to work later this year, developing 2.6 miles of trails on 140 acres, with multiple elevated vistas for bird watching, and other educational resources. The marsh will also feature three kayak ramps, a staging area, and a parking lot at the marsh's south end.

"Once built and opened to the public, these public access elements will offer environmental education and wildlife-compatible recreation for local and regional visitors for generations to come," John Muir Land Trust Executive Director Linus Eukel said, in an email.

Detjens pulled non-native plants from the ground as he spoke. He said the project is one of the high points of his 30-year-career.

"This whole area, the life is coming back to it," Detjens said. "We're very pleased to see the plan is coming together and it's actually working."

Comments

Anne Cavazos
Registered user
San Ramon
13 hours ago
Anne Cavazos, San Ramon
Registered user
13 hours ago

Great good news story. So glad we have forward thinking people and scientists to bring this habit back to life.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.