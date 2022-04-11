Danville council to discuss increased safety measures for town events

The Danville Town Council is set to consider enhanced safety measures for events requiring road closures, as well as talk about who should bear the financial burden for these measures, at an in-person study session Tuesday morning.
The town's Community Events Team (CET), which is tasked with managing planning and logistics for the town's community events program, is seeking feedback from the council on its recommendations to standardize the process for road closures, with an eye toward preventing high-speed vehicle entries.
"The town's CET recently re-evaluated event safety logistics, particularly related to road closures for large-scale events and identified a need to strengthen road closure methods to further safeguard against potential risks associated with high-speed vehicle entry," the staff report prepared by Lianna Adauto said.
Increased safety measures were already in place at the Lighting of the Old Oak Tree in November, Adauto added in the report.
The CET is recommending a combination of temporary and permanent measures to be unfurled in two phases, through 2024. Phase 1, from 2022 to 2023, would consist of steel vehicle barricades and supplemental barriers at identified high-speed vehicle entry points. The CET and council are set to discuss further details of contracting services as part of phase 1.
Phase 2 consists of longer-term recommendations to be implemented from 2023 to 2024. These include standardizing increasing enforcement of event boundaries, and identifying opportunities for infrastructure upgrades.
The Danville Town Council is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the study session. The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The council will discuss renewing the encroachment permit and right-of-way agreement with the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association for an additional three years. They will also discuss options for beer and wine offerings at the Danville Certified Farmers' Market.
* The council will discuss how to enforce an Assembly bill that went into effect in January, which regulates the use of single-use styrofoam packaging.
* Town Manager Joe Calabrigo will provide an update on the relocation of town offices.
* Council members will discuss a proposal to add a youth poet laureate.
* They will also consider how to implement a hybrid format for future public meetings.
