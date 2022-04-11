Danville council to discuss increased safety measures for town events

The Danville Town Council is set to consider enhanced safety measures for events requiring road closures, as well as talk about who should bear the financial burden for these measures, at an in-person study session Tuesday morning.

The town's Community Events Team (CET), which is tasked with managing planning and logistics for the town's community events program, is seeking feedback from the council on its recommendations to standardize the process for road closures, with an eye toward preventing high-speed vehicle entries.

"The town's CET recently re-evaluated event safety logistics, particularly related to road closures for large-scale events and identified a need to strengthen road closure methods to further safeguard against potential risks associated with high-speed vehicle entry," the staff report prepared by Lianna Adauto said.

Increased safety measures were already in place at the Lighting of the Old Oak Tree in November, Adauto added in the report.

The CET is recommending a combination of temporary and permanent measures to be unfurled in two phases, through 2024. Phase 1, from 2022 to 2023, would consist of steel vehicle barricades and supplemental barriers at identified high-speed vehicle entry points. The CET and council are set to discuss further details of contracting services as part of phase 1.