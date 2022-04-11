News

Reward increased in cold-case murder of Jenny Lin in Castro Valley

$200,000 for information leading to arrest in 1994 case

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 11, 2022, 9:32 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The murder of a 14-year-old girl in her Castro Valley home in 1994 that rocked the Bay Area has gone unsolved for the last 28 years, and a reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer is now being increased, it was revealed late Thursday afternoon.

Jenny Lin. (Contributed photo)

The reward is being increased from $100,000 to $200,000, said John Lin, whose daughter, Jenny, was found stabbed to death in her home in Castro Valley between the hours of 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 27, 1994. Jenny was an eighth-grade student at the time of her killing. There was no apparent reason for her murder nor a motive, and the killer remains at large.

Lin said his daughter was a well-liked, straight-A student. The $100,000 reward was established shortly after her murder.

Jenny Lin. (Contributed photo)

To continue their commitment to solving the case, Jenny's family and friends have increased the reward amount to $200,000.

Anyone who may remember seeing anyone or anything suspicious around Pineville Circle, Greenville Drive or Villareal Drive in Castro Valley on May 27, 1994, or has information about the murder suspect, is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Department at 510-667-3636, or a toll-free hotline for the Jenny Lin Foundation at 855-4-JENNY-LIN.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Reward increased in cold-case murder of Jenny Lin in Castro Valley

$200,000 for information leading to arrest in 1994 case

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 11, 2022, 9:32 pm

The murder of a 14-year-old girl in her Castro Valley home in 1994 that rocked the Bay Area has gone unsolved for the last 28 years, and a reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer is now being increased, it was revealed late Thursday afternoon.

The reward is being increased from $100,000 to $200,000, said John Lin, whose daughter, Jenny, was found stabbed to death in her home in Castro Valley between the hours of 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 27, 1994. Jenny was an eighth-grade student at the time of her killing. There was no apparent reason for her murder nor a motive, and the killer remains at large.

Lin said his daughter was a well-liked, straight-A student. The $100,000 reward was established shortly after her murder.

To continue their commitment to solving the case, Jenny's family and friends have increased the reward amount to $200,000.

Anyone who may remember seeing anyone or anything suspicious around Pineville Circle, Greenville Drive or Villareal Drive in Castro Valley on May 27, 1994, or has information about the murder suspect, is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Department at 510-667-3636, or a toll-free hotline for the Jenny Lin Foundation at 855-4-JENNY-LIN.

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
Danville
17 minutes ago
Jennifer, Danville
Registered user
17 minutes ago

With all due respect to her family, the prime suspect died in an Oregon prison in 2021. If it wasn't him, I hope the killer is caught.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.