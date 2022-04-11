San Ramon council to introduce ordinance for Westside Specific Plan amendment

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that would officially enact an amendment to the city's Westside Specific Plan, as the next step in discussions on a controversial development proposed for the property that holds the city's oldest house.
While the council will introduce the ordinance, public discussions will continue on the item Tuesday night and at an April 26 meeting, with the vote set for the latter date.
As the WSP currently stands, the 0.7-acre property at the corner of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive, where the 19th-century El Nido home built by Bill Harlan sits, falls into a "park" land use zone. If approved, the amendment would change the property to "residential."
The amendment is being requested by Sohail Siddiqi, the applicant for the proposed El Nido Senior Housing development, which has been a topic of debate at various Planning Commission and Council hearings in recent months.
Siddiqi initially submitted project plans in 2017, requesting to relocate the historic house to Pine Valley Road in order to make way for a senior care facility. The proposal to relocate the house to a different property was ultimately rejected, leading Siddiqi to return with plans to slightly move the house on its current property, and incorporate it into the proposed senior housing project.
While the proposed project is closer to getting off the ground now than its 2017 predecessor, the prospect of the facility, as well as the amendment to the WSP itself, have met their share of controversy in a series of public hearings that kicked off in December.
A number of neighboring residents have spoken out against the shift from "park" to "residential" requested in the amendment application, noting they would prefer to see the currently vacant property as an actual park or community area, rather than a residential facility. Other concerns with the proposed project include traffic and parking.
While the proposed project has been the subject of lively discussions due to the interests of various stakeholders in the equation, the WSP amendment itself requires a number of public hearings due to local and state legislation, which holds amendments to the city's specific plans to the same requirements as its General Plan.
These requirements include a minimum of four out five votes in favor from both the Planning Commission and the City Council, and a minimum of three public hearings on the amendment with each body.
Following their three required public hearings, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the WSP amendment to the council on March 15.
The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 12). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The council will hold a budget workshop for the 2022-23 fiscal year at 4 p.m., ahead of the regular meeting.
* The council will consider adopting the "Local Roadway Safety Plan" at the recommendation of staff.
* Two council members are set to be appointed to the General Plan Mixed Use Ad Hoc Committee.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.