San Ramon council to introduce ordinance for Westside Specific Plan amendment

Siddiqi initially submitted project plans in 2017, requesting to relocate the historic house to Pine Valley Road in order to make way for a senior care facility. The proposal to relocate the house to a different property was ultimately rejected, leading Siddiqi to return with plans to slightly move the house on its current property, and incorporate it into the proposed senior housing project.

The amendment is being requested by Sohail Siddiqi, the applicant for the proposed El Nido Senior Housing development, which has been a topic of debate at various Planning Commission and Council hearings in recent months.

As the WSP currently stands, the 0.7-acre property at the corner of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive, where the 19th-century El Nido home built by Bill Harlan sits, falls into a "park" land use zone. If approved, the amendment would change the property to "residential."

While the council will introduce the ordinance, public discussions will continue on the item Tuesday night and at an April 26 meeting, with the vote set for the latter date.

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that would officially enact an amendment to the city's Westside Specific Plan, as the next step in discussions on a controversial development proposed for the property that holds the city's oldest house.

Following their three required public hearings, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the WSP amendment to the council on March 15.

These requirements include a minimum of four out five votes in favor from both the Planning Commission and the City Council, and a minimum of three public hearings on the amendment with each body.

While the proposed project has been the subject of lively discussions due to the interests of various stakeholders in the equation, the WSP amendment itself requires a number of public hearings due to local and state legislation, which holds amendments to the city's specific plans to the same requirements as its General Plan.

A number of neighboring residents have spoken out against the shift from "park" to "residential" requested in the amendment application, noting they would prefer to see the currently vacant property as an actual park or community area, rather than a residential facility. Other concerns with the proposed project include traffic and parking.

While the proposed project is closer to getting off the ground now than its 2017 predecessor, the prospect of the facility, as well as the amendment to the WSP itself, have met their share of controversy in a series of public hearings that kicked off in December.

San Ramon council to introduce ordinance for Westside Specific Plan amendment

Public hearings on amendment required for El Nido proposal set for two council meetings this month