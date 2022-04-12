Learn about literary law with Tri-Valley Writers

Learn "Lessons in Lit Law" with local attorney Kelley Way at the April Tri-Valley Writers meeting this Saturday at 2 p.m.

According to TVW publicity chair Elaine Drew, Way will describe five areas of law writers are likely to encounter -- copyright, trademark, right of privacy and publicity, defamation and contracts -- and explain how authors can not only protect their rights but avoid infringing on the rights of other writers.

Attendees can expect to learn the basics of copyright law and how writers can protect themselves and their work; the basics of trademark law; the basics of right of privacy and publicity and how to prevent lawsuits in those areas; the basics of defamation and how to prevent a defamation lawsuit; and the basics of contracts and what writers should be aware of when they are presented with one.

"Kelley was chosen because TVW wanted an attorney who specializes in literary law who could cover a wide range of topics specific to writers," Drew said. "This is especially important now, when intellectual property is potentially vulnerable."

Born and raised in Walnut Creek, Way graduated from University of California, Davis with a bachelor's degree in English and obtained her law degree from Davis' School of Law. Way is a member of the California Bar, American Bar Association, Contra Costa Bar Association and Christian Legal Society.