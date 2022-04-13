Community Briefs: Virtual office hours with Bauer-Kahan's staff | Racial Justice Oversight Body positions | 'The story of James Dougherty'

The openings are for seats eight and nine on the 18-member body, which consists of a total of nine community-based representatives who are selected by the board. Seat Eight is a "representative from a faith-based organization," and Seat Nine is a "representative that is either a school age young person, or from a community-based organization who provides services to school age youth," according to an announcement from the board on Tuesday.

The RJOB is tasked with overseeing how recommendations aimed at addressing racial disparities in the county's justice system from the county's Racial Justice Task Force are implemented by supervisors, if accepted, as well as identifying persistent racial disparities through an ongoing review of local data.

Meetings of the RJOB are quarterly, in addition to monthly meetings by sub-committees that all members serve on, on a volunteer basis. The two vacant seats are for terms set to end on Dec. 31.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 28, with all applicants being invited to the RJOB's next quarterly meeting on May 5. at 1 p.m. and a public interview process via the Board of Supervisors' Public Protection Committee, which consists of Canace Andersen of District 2 and Federal Glover of District 5, who will make recommendations for appointments by the Board, set for June 7.

'The Story of James Dougherty'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to focus on the life and times of James Dougherty's, a prominent figure in Tri-Valley history and the namesake of numerous roads, schools and other landmarks.

"The Dougherty family has been in the United States since the 1700's immigrating from Ireland. James Witt Dougherty traveled from the deep south to make his fame and fortune in what was to become the Dougherty Valley," an announcement from the museum on Monday said.

Local historian and author Beverly Lane will present the free program via Zoom next Thursday (April 21) at 11:30 a.m. Registration is available here.