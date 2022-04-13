Contra Costa's electric travel program receives $3.5M from California Energy Commission

The air is expected to get a little cleaner in Contra Costa County over the next two years.

That is thanks in part to a transportation program funded mostly by the California Energy Commission, which is giving $3.5 million to the Contra Costa Transportation Authority and MCE, a Bay Area clean energy nonprofit, for electric travel.

The electric travel program called Charge Up Contra Costa is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the county by more than 50,000 tons. The program will provide rebates for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and promote electric vehicle car sharing, eBikes and workforce development.

"We want to make it easier and more convenient for our residents to own and operate an EV and save hundreds of dollars in fuel every year," said John Gioia, MCE board director and supervisor in Contra Costa County, in a statement. "Expanding access to charging infrastructure is critical to increasing the sale and use of zero-emission EVs."

According to MCE and the county transportation authority, drivers can save over $650 a year in fuel on average by driving an electric vehicle. MCE is offering workplaces and multifamily residences up $5,500 in rebate money for every installation of an electric vehicle charging station.