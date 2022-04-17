Fair coming back: Pleasanton ready for 'Road to Summer'

The Alameda County Fair is returning to its familiar summertime slot this year after pandemic disruptions, and officials at the fairgrounds are working to get the community geared up by announcing some of the special events now confirmed for the 2022 fair.

With a theme of "Road to Summer," the fair will run in Pleasanton for 19 days during June 17 to July 10 and feature many of the familiar activities such as carnival rides, vendor booths, horse racing, exhibits, food and drink, cultural festivals and entertainment attractions including nightly concerts.

New this year, the fair will host a fun run fundraising on opening weekend; "Sun's Out, Fun's Out" will benefit Tri-Valley nonprofit Sunflower Hill, which provides residential, vocational and educational opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

"We are thrilled to bring the Fair back this summer and to be able to help our local non-profits at the same time,"Alameda County Fairgrounds CEO Jerome Hoban said in a statement. "The Fun Run is going to be an exciting kick off to our opening weekend, and we hope the entire community will come out to show their support."

Participants can choose either a 5K or 1-mile run. Entry fees will cover a custom event t-shirt, post-race refreshments and admission to the fair on race day, June 18.