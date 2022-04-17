Interim Chancellor Mehdizadeh seeks to 'restore the luster' at Contra Costa college district

"We think we need to be incredibly transparent and get the information to the public in order to be able to move forward," said Mehdizadeh, who had been the district's executive vice chancellor of education and technology.

One tangible shift the change in leadership has led to was the public release of redacted documents involved in that investigation by the district earlier this month, marking a sharp contrast from previous charges of secrecy in the chancellor's office that culminated in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against the district from current and former CCCCD cabinet members.

Mehdizadeh was officially appointed as interim chancellor by the CCCCD Governing Board in February, the second time she took the helm as the district's temporary leader. The first was a two-week stint last fall while her predecessor, Bryan Reece, was on paid administrative leave amid an investigation that found evidence to support allegations of his participation in bid tailoring and a quid pro quo offer with a former attorney at the district, which ultimately led to Reece agreeing to resign Feb. 16 .

As a student graduating from Diablo Valley College in 1989, Mojdeh Mehdizadeh -- now interim chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District -- recalled that she would not have considered going to grad school, let alone becoming a college administrator, without the encouragement of one of her DVC professors.

In addition to stabilizing leadership at the top of the district office, contending with continued pending and anticipated litigation, and seeking to turn around the trend of declining enrollment, Mehdizadeh said that her overall goal is to "restore the luster" that inspired and motivated her as a student in the district years ago.

"People and institutions are living, breathing entities, and there are bumps in the road," Mehdizadeh said. "When you look at the history of the Contra Costa College District, it had steady leadership for seven years. So yes we had a bump in the road. It's been a challenge. We had a rough last few years, and then we recognize that we have a rich history."

However, her long span of time with the district -- kicking off as a student at DVC in Pleasant Hill in 1987, where she went on to teach speech and communications, before serving as president of Contra Costa College in San Pablo then executive vice chancellor -- has given her a perspective on the overall picture of the district over close to the past decade that goes beyond its recent controversies.

Mehdizadeh is tasked with major challenges as head of the district following recent years of turmoil that have resulted in the loss of a handful of cabinet members, as well as declining enrollment throughout the district's three colleges.

"The past is the past. We need to be able to put it out there, and we think that with that, it provides us the opportunity then to move forward effectively, recognizing that we have an incredibly rich history," she added.

In particular, the expanded library and study space, which includes expanded dining options, were amenities aimed at keeping students on what had been functioning primarily as a commuter campus, based on the needs of students.

"Voters passed the bonds that provided and afforded us the capacity to build that center, and afforded us the opportunity to expand some of the services," Mehdizadeh said.

An example of the existing relationship between the district and the greater community, Mehdizadeh said, is the newly expanded library and study center at DVC's San Ramon satellite campus.

One key to achieving that objective, in Mehdizadeh's view, is emphasizing the "community" in community college, by listening to and addressing the wide-ranging and diverse needs of county residents.

The district has not yet announced plans to launch a search for a permanent chancellor in the immediate future. Mehdizadeh's contract as interim chancellor, approved in the wake of Reece's resignation, runs through 2024 unless a permanent replacement is appointed before then.

As the current academic year begins to come to a close, Mehdizadeh said that she anticipated the most immediate challenge facing the district, in addition to filling gaps in her cabinet, would be continued legal battles and costs in the wake of her predecessor's tumultuous reign. Her other emphasis, she said, would be on ensuring nothing of the sort happens again.

The district recently opened applications for its executive vice chancellor of administrative services position, following the upcoming formal departure of Eugene Huff, who is resigning June 30 as part of a $570,000 settlement agreement with the district.

"We want our colleges to represent our community," Mehdizadeh said. "They will never be exact, so always behind in terms of representation from our employees, but always striving in our hiring practices."

Mehdizadeh said that one way of seeking to serve and represent the county's diverse range of residents at the district was through their hiring practices, which are front and center as the district seeks to fill a depleted chancellor's cabinet.

"We still get to serve our population, but what we're seeing is our students completely resemble our county," Mehdizadeh said. "They're incredibly representative of each portion of the county."

Other factors include changes in instructional methods and needs in the pandemic era and the county's shifting demographics, both of which Mehdizadeh's prior executive vice chancellor role had her in the midst of contending with, amid the onset of the pandemic and the recent redistricting process.

"More and more students that are in high school are taking community college classes simultaneously through either concurrent or dual enrollment," Mehdizadeh said. "And what's incredibly exciting is we're at a place where students can graduate high school and have enough units to get admitted as a sophomore, sometimes even a junior, rather than a freshman."

Despite the declining enrollment at both districts, Mehdizadeh said that the partnership with SRVUSD has been especially popular, given the ambitious students and parents in the high-ranking K-12 district.

"We had great conversations with the superintendent (John Malloy)," Mehdizadeh said. "One of the things that we recently did is develop a memorandum of understanding with SRVUSD, where now SRVUSD provides us with directory information for all sophomore through seniors, so now we have an opportunity to reach out directly to student populations."

Another way the district has sought to strengthen ties with the San Ramon Valley community is through partnerships with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District that allow high school students to take community college classes.

"We hope that as we continue in the future we have gained the trust of the San Ramon community to support them in the way that we need to," Mehdizadeh said.

The other goal has been to draw the San Ramon Valley to the library, which is open to the public, and helping to foster increased connections between the campus and the surrounding community.

Interim Chancellor Mehdizadeh seeks to 'restore the luster' at Contra Costa college district

'Community colleges make leaders,' says DVC alumna now at reins of district racked by turmoil