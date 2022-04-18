Danville council to vote on traffic mitigation plan for Greenbrook Drive area

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to consider adopting a resolution aimed at contending with traffic safety concerns raised by residents of a Greenbrook neighborhood and discussed by town officials since 2018.

Town staff are recommending that the council adopt the resolution calling for "traffic calming measures" that include additional traffic signs, pavement markers, crosswalks and radar speed display signs -- having concluded that the area meets the criteria prescribed by the town's Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) based on the speed and volume of traffic in the area. The area includes Greenbrook, Harlan, St. Christopher and St. David drives.

"The surveys revealed prevailing (85th percentile) vehicular speeds ranging between 26.1 mph and 33.3 mph. The data confirmed that Greenbrook Drive, St. Christopher Drive and Harlan Drive experience unacceptable prevailing speeds (greater than 32 mph)," town transportation manager Andrew Dillard said in his staff report to the council.

The NTMP was the program through which the town began seeking to address community concerns about traffic in the area, through discussions with neighboring residents about traffic data in the surrounding area. These were followed by plans for traffic mitigation measures from the town, pending neighborhood petitions required to be submitted to town officials as required by the program.

While town officials received the petition for St. David Drive shortly later, in 2019, pandemic complications interfered with the petition process for the other neighboring streets, with the town receiving the petitions for Greenbrook and St. Christopher drives this year.