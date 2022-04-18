News

Dublin City Council poised to give itself a pay raise

5% increase would make salary $1,416 per month

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Dublin City Council may be getting a pay raise.

On the consent calendar of Tuesday's meeting is a proposal to raise council members' salaries, from $1,285 per month, to $1,416.

At its March 1 meeting, the council agreed to raise members' pay 5% per year since its last increase in December 2020.

Mayor Melissa Hernandez's monthly salary is $1,385. According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, the council agreed April 5 to increase the mayor's salary to the "equivalent of half (50%) of the city council member salary, in addition to the salary received as a council member."

State law says council members' increases would go into effect after the November 2022 election is certified. Hernandez's additional compensation for being mayor would go into effect once the ordinance does.

The Dublin City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the City Council Chamber, 100 Civic Plaza, in Dublin. The meeting can be viewed at https://dublin.ca.gov/ccmeetings.

