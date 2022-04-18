News

SRVUSD board to discuss change in emergency teaching permits

State law now requires 'declaration of need for emergency educators'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 18, 2022, 4:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Officials at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to review more stringent requirements for emergency teaching permits on Tuesday evening, following revisions to state law that mean additional steps and approval from the board.

SRVUSD logo.

The shifts at the state level mean that the board is required to vote on approving a "declaration of need for emergency educators" before applying for emergency permits, in addition to mandated orientation and assistance for educators with emergency permits.

Districts are also now required to institute a "Plan to Develop Fully Qualified Educators" using partnerships with local colleges and universities to offer internships and courses for new teachers, and to assist with the credential process.

"Approval of the Declaration of Need will assure that the District will be able to staff all classrooms with appropriately credentialed teachers during the 2022 to 2023 school year," the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting said.

Staff are recommending that the board approve the required declaration of need for emergency educators after review and discussion.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In the declaration, districts are supposed to indicate that no credentialed educators are available or deemed suitable for the roles to be filled by emergency permit holders, with an explanation of the relevant details and circumstances.

The SRVUSD school board is set to meet in open session at 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 19). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The board is set to hold a public hearing and consider accepting an initial joint proposal for labor negotiations between the district and San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) for a 2022-2025 successor agreement.

* The board is set to approve slight additional revisions to their uniform complaint procedure, with staff having learned about additional required changes following the last revision in October.

* During a closed session ahead of the public meeting, trustees will consider appointing principals at an elementary school and an alternative education school.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

SRVUSD board to discuss change in emergency teaching permits

State law now requires 'declaration of need for emergency educators'

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 18, 2022, 4:41 pm

Officials at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to review more stringent requirements for emergency teaching permits on Tuesday evening, following revisions to state law that mean additional steps and approval from the board.

The shifts at the state level mean that the board is required to vote on approving a "declaration of need for emergency educators" before applying for emergency permits, in addition to mandated orientation and assistance for educators with emergency permits.

Districts are also now required to institute a "Plan to Develop Fully Qualified Educators" using partnerships with local colleges and universities to offer internships and courses for new teachers, and to assist with the credential process.

"Approval of the Declaration of Need will assure that the District will be able to staff all classrooms with appropriately credentialed teachers during the 2022 to 2023 school year," the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting said.

Staff are recommending that the board approve the required declaration of need for emergency educators after review and discussion.

In the declaration, districts are supposed to indicate that no credentialed educators are available or deemed suitable for the roles to be filled by emergency permit holders, with an explanation of the relevant details and circumstances.

The SRVUSD school board is set to meet in open session at 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 19). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The board is set to hold a public hearing and consider accepting an initial joint proposal for labor negotiations between the district and San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) for a 2022-2025 successor agreement.

* The board is set to approve slight additional revisions to their uniform complaint procedure, with staff having learned about additional required changes following the last revision in October.

* During a closed session ahead of the public meeting, trustees will consider appointing principals at an elementary school and an alternative education school.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.