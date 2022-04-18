SRVUSD board to discuss change in emergency teaching permits

Officials at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to review more stringent requirements for emergency teaching permits on Tuesday evening, following revisions to state law that mean additional steps and approval from the board.

The shifts at the state level mean that the board is required to vote on approving a "declaration of need for emergency educators" before applying for emergency permits, in addition to mandated orientation and assistance for educators with emergency permits.

Districts are also now required to institute a "Plan to Develop Fully Qualified Educators" using partnerships with local colleges and universities to offer internships and courses for new teachers, and to assist with the credential process.

"Approval of the Declaration of Need will assure that the District will be able to staff all classrooms with appropriately credentialed teachers during the 2022 to 2023 school year," the staff report prepared for Tuesday's meeting said.

Staff are recommending that the board approve the required declaration of need for emergency educators after review and discussion.