Walnut Creek council to debate expanding cannabis sales

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to allow expanded cannabis sales within city limits.

The city currently allows up to two delivery services for medical cannabis, though there's only one currently operating in the city.

The council will decide whether to expand its ordinance to include non-medical delivery services and, if so, how many to allow.

Council members said in October they wanted to allow recreational adult-use cannabis sales, at least as far as delivery, but held off taking up the issue of storefront sales within city limits.

Members said they were open to storefront sales but wanted to push it back until this year, as they'd already prioritized staff time working on downtown recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns. All five council members agreed in October the city shouldn't allow commercial cultivation or preparation of cannabis within the city.