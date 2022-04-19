Community Briefs: New San Ramon council districts | 'Frida' screening at VTAG | 2nd Sumner of Lovin' bike ride

Public input was taken into account for preliminary discussions at the second public hearing in January, followed by the consideration of draft maps in February, and most recently, final maps at the fourth public hearing on March 22.

The adoption of a final map was the culmination of a months-long process that required substantial public outreach under the Fair Maps Act, including four public hearings. The first of these was on Nov. 9, in which demographer Michael Wagaman introduced city officials and the public to the redistricting process, as well as opportunities for community input.

The Pine map was developed based on the council's favoring of the Green map unveiled by demographers as one of the original draft maps up for consideration.

Following the final required public hearing on the redistricting process last month, the San Ramon City Council voted to adopt the "Pine" map to update district boundaries ahead of the next regular election.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. on May 15 from 2700 Camino Ramon. Registration is available here .

"Steve was a wonderful family man, husband, father, and instant lifelong friend. He was a driving force on the board of The Crayon Initiative with his ready smile and generous spirit that lit up the entire community," an announcement from The Crayon Initiative said. "In honor of him, we created the Sumner Lovin' Bike Ride benefitting The Crayon Initiative, featuring one of Steve's favorite activities, riding his bike."

The event is aimed at memorializing Steve Sumner, a board member of the Danville-based nonprofit The Crayon Initiative who died in 2020.

While the biopic is set in Mexico City, Kahlo also left her mark locally, spending several years in San Francisco in the early 1930s, shortly after marrying Diego Rivera, who were and continue to be renowned figures in the Bay Area arts scene.

Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is offering a free screening of the film "Frida" this Saturday in conjunction with its current "Women Who Dare" exhibit.

The adoption of final maps on April 12 came five days ahead of the council's April 17 deadline for approving new maps.

The latest district maps are based on input from, and requirements surrounding, the most recent 2020 census data, and the changes in demographics reflected in it.

The council made the decision for San Ramon to shift from at-large to district-based elections with a resolution of intent that was passed in 2019, stating that all council positions would subsequently be elected based on district, followed by an amendment to the city's municipal code establishing a district-based elections process that same year.

Community Briefs: New San Ramon council districts | 'Frida' screening at VTAG | 2nd Sumner of Lovin' bike ride