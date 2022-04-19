Ex-priest linked to abuse scandal arrested after fatal DUI in Rossmoor

A former Catholic priest who spent time in prison for child molestation and is a registered sex offender was arrested Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash that killed a Rossmoor resident.

Walnut Creek police said Tuesday that 75-year-old Stephen Kiesle was booked early Sunday into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI. Bail was set at $250,000.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jimmy Lee said Kiesle was still in custody Tuesday. According to the California Megan's Law website, Kiesle is a resident of the Rossmoor retirement community.

Police said they were called about 9 p.m. about a car hitting two pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk on Tice Creek Drive near Fairlawn Court in Rossmoor. The vehicle was on its side and the male driver, who was also the only occupant, was trapped inside.

Officers found Curtis Gunn at the scene with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday night. His wife suffered minor injuries.