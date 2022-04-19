Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' volleyball notches six wins in busy week

Last Saturday saw Foothill play host to the Falcon Invitational. The Falcons beat Richmond, Moreau Catholic and Castro Valley to advance to the semifinals.

One night later it was Dougherty Valley that went down in straight sets. Meonske (32 assists, 10 digs, 10 service pts), Keala (15 kills) and Hernandez (8 kills, 2 blocks) were the top players.

Two days later, the Falcons once again won in straight sets, this time over California. Noah Mitzenmacher (12 service pts, 8 digs), Kayan Vohra (5 kills, 3 blocks) and Cameron Hitchan (4 kills) led the way.

The Falcons had three East Bay Athletic League matches during the week, starting with a straight-sets win over Monte Vista. Leading the way for Foothill was Landen Meonske (34 assists, 3 aces), Tyler Keala and Zach Seraj with 14 kills apiece, and Alex Hernandez (11 digs, 6 kills).

Next up was a straight-sets win over De La Salle. Colin Bowers and Nohava co-orchestrated the Dons' offense with 18 assists. Amador also got good play from Tyler Homes (7 kills), Clinton (13 kills, 4 aces), and Riter (11 kills).

In other action last week, the Dons won three EBAL matches, starting when they traveled to San Ramon Valley and got a 3-1 win.

In their path to the semis, the Amador boys defeated Castro Valley, Irvington, Los Lomas and James Logan.

Granada got the best of Foothill in one semifinal, while Northgate got the win over Amador Valley in the other. Northgate then went on and took the title, beating Granada in the finals.

Six Dons scored multiple points, led by Colin Wallace (3 goals, 2 assists) and Will Coultrip (4 goals, 1 assist). A strong defensive effort held Livermore to just 13 shots on goal.

The Dons split their two games last week, beating Livermore and falling to San Ramon Valley.

The league week ended with a three-set win over Dougherty Valley. Aiden Husejnovic gave the Dons a solid presence in the middle.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Tiana Sumanasekera of Pleasanton won five gold medals at the Jesolo Trophy held in Jesolo, Italy over the weekend of April 8.

Amador got a clean sweep, 9-0 win against San Ramon Valley. Singles winners were Minsung Kim, Patil, Roy Kim, Sharma, Murali and Aaditya Geddam. The Dons were equally successful with the teams of Park/Stephen Gao, Heeter/Ma and Arnav Murarka/Steven Yang all winning.

In the 8-1 win over Dougherty, the Dons swept the singles with Bryan Park, Minsung Kim, Rohan Patil, Roy Kim, Aaron Sharma and Nolan Smith winning their matches.

The Dons kept rolling, picking up a pair of wins by beating Dougherty Valley and San Ramon Valley.

They beat Dublin at San Ramon Golf Course 186-215, Grandaa at Poppy Ridge 210-225 and Livermore at Wente 183- 227.

The Falcons ran off three wins in three matches.

The week ended with a 15-7 loss to San Ramon. Wallace had six points (3 goals, 3 assists) and Luke Jacobsen had 3 goals, while Alex Kragen collected 2 ground balls and forced 2 turnovers.

Ryan Brace, Daniel Kniveton and Max Young led with two ground balls each, while Young, Maxim Carrel and Braden O'Donnell excelled at faceoffs.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill boys' volleyball notches six wins in busy week

Also: Local gymnast wins gold in Italy