Lend-A-Hand Day volunteers to help Danville seniors with seasonal yard work

The town of Danville is seeking volunteers to join forces with them for the 18th annual Lend-A-Hand-Day this Saturday, aimed at assisting local seniors with yard maintenance as warmer weather starts to take hold.

Volunteers should be ages 13 and up, and able to help with raking, weeding, and other basic yard services on April 23.

Town officials are also seeking volunteers for a number of other upcoming community events, including May the 4th be With You, Kids Night Out, and ongoing events at the Danville Senior Center and Village Theatre and Art Gallery.

More information and registration for Lend-A-Hand Day, plus other volunteer opportunities in Danville, are available here.