Showing 'CommUNITY' pride in Dublin

Volunteers may be assigned to any number of projects including removing litter from Dublin waterways and trails, planting trees and plants, spreading decomposed granite on pathways, filling sand in playgrounds, spreading mulch around planted areas, removing weeds and leaves from cemetery plots at Dublin Pioneer Cemetery and sweeping and dusting outside of historic buildings at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums.

Dublin Pride Week in 2022, which is the 40th anniversary of Dublin's incorporation as a city, kicks off with Volunteer Day. Residents of all ages are invited to meet at the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater at 8 a.m. on Saturday for a light breakfast before heading out to help clean up Dublin parks and schools.

"The city began Dublin Pride Week to increase civic pride," Dublin recreation coordinator Lauren Marriott said, noting the weeklong event has been held since at least 1998.

From this Saturday to next weekend, residents can show their Dublin pride by engaging with the community in acts of philanthropy and volunteerism.

Whether it's cleaning up a trail or creating a unique piece of art showing city pride, Dublin residents are being invited to celebrate "40 Years of CommUNITY" during this year's Dublin Pride Week.

"For me, the best part of this event is that the whole community really comes together to make their town a better place," Marriott said. "You can really feel the community spirit throughout the week."

Dublin Pride Week closes with Dublin's 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Event hosted by Dublin Police Services on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are invited to drop off unwanted pharmaceuticals -- prescription pills, tablets, capsules -- no questions asked.

As an added opportunity for residents to get moving and clean up the city, Dublin Pride Week includes the second annual Plogging Challenge. Walk or jog through town, picking up trash along the way to raise awareness about storm water pollution.

Among the most needed and requested items are pancake/waffle mix, syrup, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups, cereals, canned meats and pastas, as well as cash donations, which will go toward perishable items.

Throughout the week Civic Center, Heritage Park and Museums, The Wave and library are participating in a Children's Emergency Food Bank Food Drive by collecting donations of non-perishable foods.

Additionally, a Volunteer Resource Fair at Emerald Glen Park begins at 11 a.m. Residents will learn how to find resources to create eco-friendly homes and ways to give back to local organizations. Spectrum Community Service, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, SiliconAndhra, Senior Support Services of the Tri-Valley, Wildan Energy Solutions, Amador Valley Industries, Open Heart Kitchen, Hively, Hope Hospice and Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance will participate in the fair.

Showing 'CommUNITY' pride in Dublin

Recognition week encourages residents to engage through volunteering