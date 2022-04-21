Livermore to get Tri-Valley's first life sciences and deep tech incubator

Life science and deep tech startups will soon have the space to work on their products and services, as the city of Livermore are partnering with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and Tri-Valley Ventures to open Daybreak Labs, the Tri-Valley's first biotechnology incubator facility.

Without appropriate lab space, some tech-based startups often struggle to obtain government research grants and attract capital. When it opens this summer, Daybreak Labs is giving these companies tools necessary for success by offering low-cost laboratory and office space as well as a residency and incubation program, organizers said.

"Early stage life science, biotech and deep tech companies building any kind of physical device or conducting any kind of experimentation all need access to suitable lab space," said Greg Hitchan, co-founder and managing partner of Pleasanton-based Tri-Valley Ventures.

"We are thrilled to partner with Daybreak Labs and its other sponsors to help lower the barriers for local biotech and science startups at the earliest stages -- dedicated space and access to a local network of experienced domain experts is a great place to start," he added.

Biotechnology and deep tech startups actively seeking seed through Series A investments and in need of resources, including lab and office space facilities, qualify for the residency program. Those accepted receive funding, expertise and space at Daybreak Labs in exchange for an equity investment in their company.