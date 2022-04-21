Wine and Wags in the Tri-Valley

Dog-friendly activities include photo opportunities, a costume contest and an obstacle course, in addition to an abundance of dog treats. The Singing Winemaker will give dogs a treat after their human performs a trick and Big White House is offering a dog-friendly yoga class for an additional fee.

In all, 14 rescue organizations are partnering with over 25 local wineries for the event, many of which will showcase adoptable dogs or provide entertaining activities for people and their pups.

"The tradition of vintners and their dogs is a long and happy one, and the Livermore Valley is no different," LVWA event coordinator Patty Powers said. "Wine and Wags celebrates the joy of being a dog owner for both the vintners and our local guests, plus offers the opportunity to find a new member of the family through the many local rescues participating."

After briefly moving it to the fall of last year in an effort to combat shutdowns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wine and Wags is back as a springtime event that brings LVWA vintners, wine lovers, dogs and local animal rescue groups together for an afternoon of wine tasting, dog-friendly activities and adoptions.

Wine lovers, many accompanied by their dogs, will trek across the region at the end of the month for the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association fifth annual Wine and Wags on April 30.

Dogs must be leashed at all times. Visit www.LVwine.org for tickets, which include entrance into participating wineries, a Livermore Valley Wine Country GoVino glass, at least two wine tastes at each winery and access to event activities.

"Our wineries are producing award-winning wine and look forward to sharing it with our guests," Powers said. "The rescue organizations do such great work (and) a visit to find a new member of the family is a big part of the event. There is something here for everyone, whether you wish to dress up your pup, come home with some fun giveaways, entertain them through an obstacle course or provide them with a good belly rub."

Although many wineries allow dogs to visit throughout the year, Wine and Wags provides participating vineyards another opportunity to connect with canines and their companions while sharing their craft and having fun.

"We absolutely love this event," Wood Family Vineyards general manager Holger Hornisch said. "Seeing so many happy dogs and dog owners feels amazing. Everyone has such a great time and it is a good way to go wine tasting with your dog."

In addition to having wines for humans to sample, Wood Family Vineyards is hosting their pets' personal vet, Ohana Animal Hospital, partnering with Pets in Need and bringing a food truck and craft vendors out for Wine and Wags.

"Dogs can enjoy our famous 'Belly Rub Station', our special doggie wine tasting menu which includes a one ounce taste of Labronet Pawvignon or Pawvignon Bark (whipped cream with crumbled dog food on top), as well as our special human tasting menu and our doggie photo booth," she said.

Rosie Fierro of Rosa Fierro Cellars said Wine and Wags is the vineyard's favorite event of the year. While visitors sample the cellar's wines, their dogs will receive a belly rub, taste of dog-friendly wine and a special treat. Dogs who accept a belly rub, she said, will also receive a bandana.

Wine and Wags in the Tri-Valley

Winegrowers association resumes spring event April 30