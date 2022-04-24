EBMUD may act to curb water usage

Despite the recent rain, the East Bay's main provider of drinking water may act next week to curb water usage, according to officials with the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

On Tuesday, EBMUD board members will decide whether to elevate the utility's response to the drought and impose a surcharge on all customers to pay for more water and other costs associated with the drought. EBMUD is the water service provider for a majority of the San Ramon Valley.

Board members will also consider reinstating an ordinance that penalizes people for excessive water use.

The potential actions follow a winter of low precipitation and a bleak state snow survey. The district's reservoirs will likely fail to refill as the snow melts in the Sierra Nevada this spring, EBMUD officials said.

Reservoirs are currently 71% full and EBMUD officials are concerned about next year, too.