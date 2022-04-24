News

EBMUD may act to curb water usage

Drought charges, excessive use penalties on table Tuesday

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Sun, Apr 24, 2022, 10:11 am
Despite the recent rain, the East Bay's main provider of drinking water may act next week to curb water usage, according to officials with the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

On Tuesday, EBMUD board members will decide whether to elevate the utility's response to the drought and impose a surcharge on all customers to pay for more water and other costs associated with the drought. EBMUD is the water service provider for a majority of the San Ramon Valley.

Board members will also consider reinstating an ordinance that penalizes people for excessive water use.

The potential actions follow a winter of low precipitation and a bleak state snow survey. The district's reservoirs will likely fail to refill as the snow melts in the Sierra Nevada this spring, EBMUD officials said.

Reservoirs are currently 71% full and EBMUD officials are concerned about next year, too.

A decision Tuesday would elevate the drought emergency to Stage 2 of the utility's Water Shortage Contingency Plan. Last April, EMBUD officials asked customers to cut water use by 10% and enacted a plan to draw upon additional supplies of water.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. and can be watched at www.ebmud.com/boardmeeting.

Customers, residents and visitors can also attend the meeting in person at 375 11th St. in Oakland. Attendees will be required to complete a COVID-19 symptoms checklist and wear a facial covering.

On Wednesday, EBMUD will hold a panel discussion at 6 p.m. to discuss the drought action plan. People who want to attend can register at www.ebmud.com/waterwednesday.

