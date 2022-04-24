San Francisco v. Big Pharma opioids trial begins this week

A civil case against entities accused of fueling the opioid epidemic in San Francisco kicks off on Monday before Justice Charles R. Breyer in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

"City and County of San Francisco, et al., v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al." takes on manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies that engaged in what the city and county allege was an unlawful and harmful "flooding" of San Francisco with opioids. Among the defendants are Walgreens, Allergan Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Anda Inc. and Endo Pharmaceutical Company.

City Attorney David Chiu claims that by going after manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies -- an entire supply chain -- this case is the first of its kind to go to trial.

"Walgreens, Allergan, Teva, Anda and Endo (have caused) a widespread public nuisance and public emergency," said Chiu in a press conference on Wednesday. "They need to be held accountable."

Chiu threw out statistics to support his argument: There are roughly 163 million prescription opiates in San Francisco per year, or 22 pills each for every man, woman and child; about 25% of all emergency room visits to San Francisco General are opioid-related, overdoses in the county increased by 478% from 2015 to 2020, and in 2020, double the number of people died from opioid overdoses than died from COVID-19.