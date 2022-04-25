News

Danville: Planning Commission to vote on proposed self-storage facility downtown

New business would be exception to rule for district generally reserved for office space

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Rendering of the Danville Storage Facility proposed for 344 Diablo Road. (Image courtesy town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider approving the final measures necessary to allow for a proposed self-storage facility within a downtown business area designated for office use.

Following a joint meeting with the Design Review Board and Heritage Resource Commission, planning commissioners will discuss a resolution that would approve a mitigated negative declaration of environmental significance, as well as a development plan request and land-use permit for a proposed 22,847-square-foot self-storage building on a 0.96-acre parcel on Diablo Road.

The land-use permit is required in order for a non-office facility to be built within Danville's Downtown Business District 6 designation, which is slated for office facilities.

Commissioners indicated general support for the proposed project during a study session in November 2020, and the Design Review Board recommended approval of the project at its Jan. 13 meeting this year.

While the proposed project would require a land use permit to make it an exception to the rule of DBD 6 being reserved for office spaces, staff note that "the proposed development complies with all the development standards for the applicable zoning designation, including height, setbacks, and floor area ratio," in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting.

Although successful developments within DBD 6 are generally required to house office spaces, the ordinance relating to the district allows for approval of other facilities by the Planning Commission "on a case-by-case basis where a finding is made that the proposed use is consistent with the intent and purpose of this chapter," according to town staff.

"The proposed use is compatible and complementary to the uses and intent of the zoning district as its potential clients are the surrounding offices," the staff report for Tuesday's meeting said.

Planning commissioners are set to meet for a study session with the Design Review Board and Heritage Resource Commission starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday (April 26), before commencing their regular meeting. The agenda is available here.

