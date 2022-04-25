Danville: Planning Commission to vote on proposed self-storage facility downtown

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to consider approving the final measures necessary to allow for a proposed self-storage facility within a downtown business area designated for office use.

Following a joint meeting with the Design Review Board and Heritage Resource Commission, planning commissioners will discuss a resolution that would approve a mitigated negative declaration of environmental significance, as well as a development plan request and land-use permit for a proposed 22,847-square-foot self-storage building on a 0.96-acre parcel on Diablo Road.

The land-use permit is required in order for a non-office facility to be built within Danville's Downtown Business District 6 designation, which is slated for office facilities.

Commissioners indicated general support for the proposed project during a study session in November 2020, and the Design Review Board recommended approval of the project at its Jan. 13 meeting this year.

While the proposed project would require a land use permit to make it an exception to the rule of DBD 6 being reserved for office spaces, staff note that "the proposed development complies with all the development standards for the applicable zoning designation, including height, setbacks, and floor area ratio," in the report prepared for Tuesday's meeting.