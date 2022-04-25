News

Danville police investigating anti-Semitic flyers as 'hate incident'

Reports from residents on Sunday come months after similar incident in town

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 25, 2022, 10:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Police Department notified residents of reports of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed on properties throughout the town, and reiterated the town's mission statement and stance by police on intolerance in a Facebook post Sunday.

Town of Danville logo.

"These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville," the post from police said.

The town's public information officer, Nicola Shihab, said that the recent spurt of flyers was being investigated as a "hate incident," and emphasized the distinction between a hate incident, defined as actions or behaviors "motivated by hate but which, for one or more reasons, (are) not a crime" and a hate crime, which is "against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group."

"We're obviously still encouraging residents to report these incidents to police," Shihab said. "Hopefully this doesn't happen again."

The latest reports come just a few months after similar flyers were found throughout the Bay Area, including Danville, this winter. Danville residents participated in a "Rally Against Hate" the following month on Feb. 26, organized by Interfaith San Ramon Valley.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Our differences can make us stronger; however, respect is the key," the post from Danville PD continued. "We will not condone or tolerate violence, intimidation, or hate in any form. We are committed to making Danville a safe place for all where we celebrate diversity, dignity, and equality for all members of our community."

Officials emphasized that they would not be sharing or distributing images of the flyers, and encouraged others not to do so either.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville police investigating anti-Semitic flyers as 'hate incident'

Reports from residents on Sunday come months after similar incident in town

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 25, 2022, 10:58 pm

The Danville Police Department notified residents of reports of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed on properties throughout the town, and reiterated the town's mission statement and stance by police on intolerance in a Facebook post Sunday.

"These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville," the post from police said.

The town's public information officer, Nicola Shihab, said that the recent spurt of flyers was being investigated as a "hate incident," and emphasized the distinction between a hate incident, defined as actions or behaviors "motivated by hate but which, for one or more reasons, (are) not a crime" and a hate crime, which is "against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group."

"We're obviously still encouraging residents to report these incidents to police," Shihab said. "Hopefully this doesn't happen again."

The latest reports come just a few months after similar flyers were found throughout the Bay Area, including Danville, this winter. Danville residents participated in a "Rally Against Hate" the following month on Feb. 26, organized by Interfaith San Ramon Valley.

"Our differences can make us stronger; however, respect is the key," the post from Danville PD continued. "We will not condone or tolerate violence, intimidation, or hate in any form. We are committed to making Danville a safe place for all where we celebrate diversity, dignity, and equality for all members of our community."

Officials emphasized that they would not be sharing or distributing images of the flyers, and encouraged others not to do so either.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.