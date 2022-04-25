Danville police investigating anti-Semitic flyers as 'hate incident'

The Danville Police Department notified residents of reports of anti-Semitic flyers being distributed on properties throughout the town, and reiterated the town's mission statement and stance by police on intolerance in a Facebook post Sunday.

"These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville," the post from police said.

The town's public information officer, Nicola Shihab, said that the recent spurt of flyers was being investigated as a "hate incident," and emphasized the distinction between a hate incident, defined as actions or behaviors "motivated by hate but which, for one or more reasons, (are) not a crime" and a hate crime, which is "against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group."

"We're obviously still encouraging residents to report these incidents to police," Shihab said. "Hopefully this doesn't happen again."

The latest reports come just a few months after similar flyers were found throughout the Bay Area, including Danville, this winter. Danville residents participated in a "Rally Against Hate" the following month on Feb. 26, organized by Interfaith San Ramon Valley.