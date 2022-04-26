Community Briefs: Informational picket at San Ramon Regional | DeSaulnier's education town hall | Drug Take-Back Day | Children's Business Fair

Education town hall

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's office is hosting a town hall this week on House Democrats' educational priorities.

The virtual event at 4 p.m. this Thursday (April 28) will see DeSaulnier joined by Rep. Robert C. Scott, who serves as chair of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Registration will be available here until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Drug Take-Back Day

The Danville Police Department is inviting residents to safely dispose of unwanted or excess prescription drugs at its next Drug Take-Back Day this weekend.

"One of the things that makes Danville a safe place is the partnership between police and the community," Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said. "Events like this one encourage residents to get rid of their unneeded prescriptions, reducing the chance for abuse or theft of drugs."

The event serves as a partnership between DPD and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The free, anonymous event is set for this Saturday (April 30) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Town Offices at 510 La Gonda Way. Residents disposing of medications are asked to put them in a sealed bag for safe drop-off.

Children's Business Fair

The first-ever local Children's Business Fair is set for this Saturday in San Ramon's Central Park.

The marketplace-style event will showcase a range of products and services from young entrepreneurs, offering them a one-day crash-course on getting a business off the ground.

Offerings are set to include jewelry, cookies, and hand-made candles. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 30).