Contra Costa has second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in nation among large counties

Contra Costa County has the second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the United States among counties with more than a million residents, county health director Anna Roth told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Showing the strength of what Roth called "the benefit of regional approaches," Roth said Alameda County is No. 1. Santa Clara County is third.

As of April 20, there have been 1,297 COVID-related deaths in Contra Costa (three people have died in the county since April 20).

Roth also announced the health department has launched a "Path to Zero" initiative, meant to stop all preventable COVID deaths. The campaign will encourage people to stay up to date on vaccinations and get treatment if you get infected. The county wants people to be aware of what it says is a highly effective, free, prescription medication. Path to Zero aims to raise awareness about how to access treatment options.

Any Contra Costa resident sick with COVID can call the county's 24/7 advice nurse line at 877-661-6230 and request a prescription.