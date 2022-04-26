News

Contra Costa has second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in nation among large counties

'This is not a time for a victory lap -- we are still very hard at work,' Roth says

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 26, 2022, 6:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County has the second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the United States among counties with more than a million residents, county health director Anna Roth told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Showing the strength of what Roth called "the benefit of regional approaches," Roth said Alameda County is No. 1. Santa Clara County is third.

As of April 20, there have been 1,297 COVID-related deaths in Contra Costa (three people have died in the county since April 20).

Roth also announced the health department has launched a "Path to Zero" initiative, meant to stop all preventable COVID deaths. The campaign will encourage people to stay up to date on vaccinations and get treatment if you get infected. The county wants people to be aware of what it says is a highly effective, free, prescription medication. Path to Zero aims to raise awareness about how to access treatment options.

Any Contra Costa resident sick with COVID can call the county's 24/7 advice nurse line at 877-661-6230 and request a prescription.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"These treatments are free to anyone, and readily available at this point," Roth said.

As of Tuesday, 82.2% of county residents were fully vaccinated, with another 57.9% receiving boosters. Total cases since the pandemic began have reached 193,709 with 2,159 cases currently active.

"This is not a time for a victory lap -- we are still very hard at work," Roth told the board. "But we think this is a time to be hopeful. There's prevention, there's now really good treatment options available. And masks or not, vaccinations or not, the treatment is here for you. It's going to take some time and some continued work by our community and our team, but we're confident we can navigate this path to zero preventable COVID-19 deaths here in Contra Costa County."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Contra Costa has second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in nation among large counties

'This is not a time for a victory lap -- we are still very hard at work,' Roth says

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 26, 2022, 6:17 pm

Contra Costa County has the second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the United States among counties with more than a million residents, county health director Anna Roth told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Showing the strength of what Roth called "the benefit of regional approaches," Roth said Alameda County is No. 1. Santa Clara County is third.

As of April 20, there have been 1,297 COVID-related deaths in Contra Costa (three people have died in the county since April 20).

Roth also announced the health department has launched a "Path to Zero" initiative, meant to stop all preventable COVID deaths. The campaign will encourage people to stay up to date on vaccinations and get treatment if you get infected. The county wants people to be aware of what it says is a highly effective, free, prescription medication. Path to Zero aims to raise awareness about how to access treatment options.

Any Contra Costa resident sick with COVID can call the county's 24/7 advice nurse line at 877-661-6230 and request a prescription.

"These treatments are free to anyone, and readily available at this point," Roth said.

As of Tuesday, 82.2% of county residents were fully vaccinated, with another 57.9% receiving boosters. Total cases since the pandemic began have reached 193,709 with 2,159 cases currently active.

"This is not a time for a victory lap -- we are still very hard at work," Roth told the board. "But we think this is a time to be hopeful. There's prevention, there's now really good treatment options available. And masks or not, vaccinations or not, the treatment is here for you. It's going to take some time and some continued work by our community and our team, but we're confident we can navigate this path to zero preventable COVID-19 deaths here in Contra Costa County."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.