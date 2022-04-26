Stroll and Roll through Niles Canyon this weekend

The scenic stretch of Niles Canyon Road between Fremont and Sunol is scheduled for closure Sunday to accommodate runners, hikers and cyclists for the 2022 Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll.

The event, being held for the fourth time in six years, raises awareness about a proposed new trail through the canyon that would expand public access to the Alameda Creek's forest flanks, historic landmarks and sweeping vistas.

Alameda County District 2 Supervisor Richard Valle and District 1 Supervisor David Haubert are proponents of the Niles Canyon recreation trail to connect trail systems on either side of the Canyon and have co-sponsored the event since its inception.

"The Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll grew out of community engagement in 2014 and 2015 while the county and its partners were conducting a trail feasibility study," Valle said. "Developing a Class I, bike- and pedestrian-friendly, trail through Niles Canyon will provide a safe and accessible route through the historic and beautiful Niles Canyon connecting trails on the bay side of the canyon to the Tri-Valley."

Cyclists have repeatedly called for a trail through Niles Canyon due to safety concerns stemming from sharing the narrow, two-lane roadway with vehicles, while recreation enthusiasts point out that pedestrian access is prohibited on the state highway and argue a trail would provide a vital link between trail networks in the Tri-Valley and Alameda County's bay-front corridor.