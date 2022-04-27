Axis Community Health promoting Perez-Howe as next CEO

Axis Community Health has announced Liz Perez-Howe as the organization's next CEO, taking the reins in June from current CEO Sue Compton who is retiring after over 40 years of service with the Tri-Valley nonprofit health system.

Perez-Howe is currently working as the chief operating officer for Axis.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Ms. Perez-Howe step into the CEO position," said James Paxson, chair of the Axis Board of Directors.

"She understands the pivotal role community health clinics play in public health, has operationalized many initiatives at Axis, and cares deeply about the Axis mission of serving our patients. All of this makes her uniquely qualified to now head the organization into the future," Paxson added.

Perez-Howe joined Axis as chief operating officer in 2013. She is a graduate from Southeastern University and holds a master's in professional counseling from Georgia State University. Her prior experience includes directing regional operations for Sylvan Learning Center in Northern California and directing services at a 19-county mental health agency in Georgia.