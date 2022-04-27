Dublin paints outside

In yet another celebration of the 40th anniversary of Dublin's incorporation, the city -- in conjunction with Dublin Arts Collective -- is sponsoring Dublin Paint Out, a plein air competition this weekend.

Plein air, or outdoor, painting is the art of creating landscape images outside the studio and as nature presents.

"(Plein air is) a very old and traditional way of painting," event chair Lorraine Wells said. "Virtually all landscapes painted by the old masters were painted onsite, outdoors."

For Dublin's Paint Out, participating artists will be spread throughout Dublin at a number of sites on Saturday and Sunday, giving passersby the opportunity to view in-progress pieces and talk to artists about their work..

"Be on the lookout for artists out painting in our local streets and parks," Wells said. "They could be our future Rembrandts, Van Goghs or Monets ... Say hello, artists are happy to share how they are doing what they do."