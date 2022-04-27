EBMUD mandates 10% cuts to customers' water use

Aiming to curb water use, the board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District on Tuesday mandated a 10 % reduction districtwide, EBMUD officials said, citing a dry winter as the reason.

The vote was 6-1 to declare a Stage 2 drought emergency across its entire water service area, which includes a majority of the San Ramon Valley, following the declaration of a Stage 1 drought emergency a year ago. In Stage 1, EBMUD asked customers to conserve water on a voluntary basis.

Stage 2 aims to cut water use by 10% compared with 2020, reinstates an excessive use penalty ordinance and updates restrictions on outdoor water use.

"Despite a strong rainy start in October and December, the dry winter has compelled us to move into our next phase of action to ensure we have adequate supplies in case the drought continues next year," EBMUD Board President Douglas Linney said in a statement.

The excessive use penalty is charged to households that use more than 1,646 gallons per day. After one warning, households will be charged $2 for every 748 gallons they use above the penalty threshold.