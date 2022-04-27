News

Pleasanton Preps: Big week at the dish for Foothill outfielder Bilter

Also: Highlights from volleyball, lacrosse, tennis

by Dennis Miller / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 27, 2022, 10:26 pm
Foothill outfielder Evan Bilter (left) had a big week at the plate, going 8-for-9 with 5 RBI. (Photo by Carolyn Comerford)

Have yourself a week Evan Bilter!

The outfielder on the Foothill varsity baseball team went through wins over San Ramon Valley and Livermore with eight hits in nine at-bats during last week.

In the 7-4 win over San Ramon Valley, Bilter had three hits in four trips and drove in three runs. Jackson Flora got the win on the mound for the Falcons, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out three in five innings.

Two days later in a 10-3 win over Livermore, Bilter had five hits in his five trips to the plate, adding a pair of RBI. Gabe DeBenedetto added three hits for Foothill and scored a pair of runs.

Tyler Gebb went six innings for the win, allowing six hits and recording six strikeouts.

The Falcons fell 4-0 to De La Salle to end the week.

Amador boys' volleyball

Tyler Homes puts one away for the Dons. (Photo by Nancy Riter)

The Dons won their lone league match last week with a straight-set victory over Monte Vista on the road April 21.

The balanced attack was led by the frontline of sophomore Haard Shah, senior Ethan Gray and sophomore Ryan Yu. The backline defense was anchored by seniors Logan Bayani and Dylan Boswell and junior Jackson Mello.

With the win, the Dons remained in first place in East Bay Athletic League with a record of 14-1.

The Dons earned extra credit last week as they traveled to San Jose to participate in the Justin Ebner Memorial Tournament hosted by Bellarmine High on Friday and Saturday.

Playing against some of the top teams in the area, Amador Valley finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, which was good for ninth place out of 24 teams.

Amador boys' tennis

The Dons moved closer to the EBAL title with a 6-3 win over Monte Vista.

Amador took five of the six singles matches with Bryan Park, Minsung Kim, Roy Kim, Anuraag Aravinda and Stephen Gao all winning.

In doubles, the lone Amador winners were the team of James Heeter and Aaron Sharma.

Foothill boys' lacrosse

The Falcons celebrated Senior Night in a thrilling way, pulling out a 13-12 win over Las Lomas last Friday.

Freshman AJ Becker was on fire with five goals, with sophomore Wyatt Lam adding three goals.

Darrin Lau, Jack May, Tyler Walsh, Darraugh Kennedy and Ro Bharanidharan all had one goal.

During the prior week, the Falcons got a 6-2 win over Dougherty Valley.

Lau put on a show with four goals, and Becker and Lam added one goal each.

Midfielders Trevor Barros, Jake Clevenger and Bharanidharan played well. On defense, the Falcons got good play from Nate Kinsey, Caden Garofalo and Bennett Zander. Foothill goalie Mikey Paulson was solid between the pipes.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

