Pleasanton Preps: Big week at the dish for Foothill outfielder Bilter

Amador boys' volleyball

The Dons won their lone league match last week with a straight-set victory over Monte Vista on the road April 21.

The balanced attack was led by the frontline of sophomore Haard Shah, senior Ethan Gray and sophomore Ryan Yu. The backline defense was anchored by seniors Logan Bayani and Dylan Boswell and junior Jackson Mello.

With the win, the Dons remained in first place in East Bay Athletic League with a record of 14-1.

The Dons earned extra credit last week as they traveled to San Jose to participate in the Justin Ebner Memorial Tournament hosted by Bellarmine High on Friday and Saturday.

Playing against some of the top teams in the area, Amador Valley finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, which was good for ninth place out of 24 teams.

Amador boys' tennis

The Dons moved closer to the EBAL title with a 6-3 win over Monte Vista.

Amador took five of the six singles matches with Bryan Park, Minsung Kim, Roy Kim, Anuraag Aravinda and Stephen Gao all winning.

In doubles, the lone Amador winners were the team of James Heeter and Aaron Sharma.

Foothill boys' lacrosse

The Falcons celebrated Senior Night in a thrilling way, pulling out a 13-12 win over Las Lomas last Friday.

Freshman AJ Becker was on fire with five goals, with sophomore Wyatt Lam adding three goals.

Darrin Lau, Jack May, Tyler Walsh, Darraugh Kennedy and Ro Bharanidharan all had one goal.

During the prior week, the Falcons got a 6-2 win over Dougherty Valley.

Lau put on a show with four goals, and Becker and Lam added one goal each.

Midfielders Trevor Barros, Jake Clevenger and Bharanidharan played well. On defense, the Falcons got good play from Nate Kinsey, Caden Garofalo and Bennett Zander. Foothill goalie Mikey Paulson was solid between the pipes.

