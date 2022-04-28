Candidates for county DA, sheriff to address voters in upcoming election forum

Candidates in this June's elections for Contra Costa County district attorney and sheriff-coroner are set to share more information about their positions and take questions in a public event.

The two incumbents will be joined by their respective challengers on Tuesday (May 3) at the "Contra Costa County Public Safety Candidates' Forum," which is being held in-person and livestreamed, with DanvilleSanRamon.com staff moderating.

Sheriff David Livingston is being challenged for the first time since his successful campaign in 2010 -- after running unopposed in 2014 and 2018 -- by a lone opponent, Richmond Police Officers Association President Benjamin Therriault.

Therriault is an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq before beginning his career with the Richmond Police Department in 2009.

Livingston previously worked as police chief in Pleasant Hill and Concord before his time as sheriff, during a long law enforcement career that also included time with the Fremont Police Department.