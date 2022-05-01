News

Nurses at Stanford, Packard hospitals reach tentative contract

If approved, agreement would give nurses 7% wage increase

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, May 1, 2022, 5:44 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals nurses dance in Welch Road on the first day of their strike on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Magali Gauthier)

The union representing about 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, a move that would end a strike that began last Monday.

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, which represents the striking nurses, said the new contract, if approved by membership, would give members a 7% wage increase this year. The negotiations also resulted in a 5% increase effective at the start of next April, another increase effective in April 2024 and large increases to nurses' retirement benefits.

The union's membership still needs to vote through the weekend on whether to approve the tentative agreement, which was reached on Friday.

The hospitals also guaranteed an additional week of vacation for all nurses starting in 2024.

The striking nurses called on Stanford management to improve working conditions and address staff shortages.

The union said executives at the hospitals have failed to address low staff retention and high turnover rates and have attempted to withdraw health benefits for striking nurses.

Roughly 93% of nurses represented by CRONA voted to authorize the strike earlier this month after their labor contract with Stanford expired March 31. The strike is CRONA's first in more than two decades, according to the union.

