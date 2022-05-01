Roadwork set for Round Hill area in Alamo this week

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has announced a pavement repair project on several Alamo streets this week as part of the department's pavement surface treatment program.

The project is set to consist of a surface treatment application on the westbound lane of Stone Valley Road between Roundhill Drive and Stone Valley Way in three segments illustrated on the work area map. Segment 1 consists of the area near Roundhill Drive and Roundhill Road, with Segment 2 representing the area Roundhill Road and Miranda Avenue, and Segment 3 representing the area near Miranda Avenue and Stone Valley Way.

Work on each segment is anticipated to take one working day, with multiple street sweeping days being planned after the surface treatment. The project will also involve minor repairs on residential streets between Livorna and Stone Valley roads.