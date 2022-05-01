News

Roadwork set for Round Hill area in Alamo this week

Work scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; drivers warned of 15-minute delays

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, May 1, 2022, 5:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Map of pavement work scheduled in Alamo this week. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works Department)

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has announced a pavement repair project on several Alamo streets this week as part of the department's pavement surface treatment program.

The project is set to consist of a surface treatment application on the westbound lane of Stone Valley Road between Roundhill Drive and Stone Valley Way in three segments illustrated on the work area map. Segment 1 consists of the area near Roundhill Drive and Roundhill Road, with Segment 2 representing the area Roundhill Road and Miranda Avenue, and Segment 3 representing the area near Miranda Avenue and Stone Valley Way.

Work on each segment is anticipated to take one working day, with multiple street sweeping days being planned after the surface treatment. The project will also involve minor repairs on residential streets between Livorna and Stone Valley roads.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Roadwork set for Round Hill area in Alamo this week

Work scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; drivers warned of 15-minute delays

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, May 1, 2022, 5:58 pm

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has announced a pavement repair project on several Alamo streets this week as part of the department's pavement surface treatment program.

The project is set to consist of a surface treatment application on the westbound lane of Stone Valley Road between Roundhill Drive and Stone Valley Way in three segments illustrated on the work area map. Segment 1 consists of the area near Roundhill Drive and Roundhill Road, with Segment 2 representing the area Roundhill Road and Miranda Avenue, and Segment 3 representing the area near Miranda Avenue and Stone Valley Way.

Work on each segment is anticipated to take one working day, with multiple street sweeping days being planned after the surface treatment. The project will also involve minor repairs on residential streets between Livorna and Stone Valley roads.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.