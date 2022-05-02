News

Contra Costa supervisors to hear appeals of plans to convert refineries into biofuel facilities

Slew of environmental groups, residents challenge commission's earlier approvals

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, May 2, 2022, 10:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will hear appeals Tuesday of county Planning Commission approvals of two proposals earlier this year to convert the Martinez Marathon Refinery and the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo to renewable biofuel facilities.

Contra Costa County seal.

More than a dozen environmental groups and individuals are appealing the decisions, which would stop crude oil production at the facilities in favor of repurposing the both to process renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel fuel, renewable components for blending with other transportation fuels, and renewable fuel gas.

Both projects were approved unanimously by the Planning Commission.

Opponents -- which include the Center for Biological Diversity; Communities for a Better Environment; Richmond city councilmembers Claudia Jimenez, Eduardo Martinez and Gayle McLaughlin; Friends of the Earth; Natural Resources Defense Council; and San Francisco Baykeeper -- say the projects' environmental impact reports are faulty. They also say the county isn't mitigating significant environmental problems the projects could cause.

County staff recommends the board deny the appeals, based on the projects being consistent with the county's general plan and both areas' zoning, and that the project would improve air quality and reduce the amount of hazardous materials in the area.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the board chambers in the county administration building, located at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. The meeting can also be seen at www.contracosta.ca.gov or on Zoom, at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

Contra Costa supervisors to hear appeals of plans to convert refineries into biofuel facilities

Slew of environmental groups, residents challenge commission's earlier approvals

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, May 2, 2022, 10:23 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will hear appeals Tuesday of county Planning Commission approvals of two proposals earlier this year to convert the Martinez Marathon Refinery and the Phillips 66 Refinery in Rodeo to renewable biofuel facilities.

More than a dozen environmental groups and individuals are appealing the decisions, which would stop crude oil production at the facilities in favor of repurposing the both to process renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel fuel, renewable components for blending with other transportation fuels, and renewable fuel gas.

Both projects were approved unanimously by the Planning Commission.

Opponents -- which include the Center for Biological Diversity; Communities for a Better Environment; Richmond city councilmembers Claudia Jimenez, Eduardo Martinez and Gayle McLaughlin; Friends of the Earth; Natural Resources Defense Council; and San Francisco Baykeeper -- say the projects' environmental impact reports are faulty. They also say the county isn't mitigating significant environmental problems the projects could cause.

County staff recommends the board deny the appeals, based on the projects being consistent with the county's general plan and both areas' zoning, and that the project would improve air quality and reduce the amount of hazardous materials in the area.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the board chambers in the county administration building, located at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. The meeting can also be seen at www.contracosta.ca.gov or on Zoom, at https://cccounty-us.zoom.us/j/87344719204.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.