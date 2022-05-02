Danville council to decide on continuing expanded outdoor dining

The Danville Town Council is set to vote Tuesday on allowing a popular feature that emerged during pandemic lockdowns and restrictions to continue as an option for restaurants as restrictions ease and some officials call for a shift from thinking of COVID-19 as endemic, rather than a pandemic.

On the table at their upcoming meeting this Tuesday (May 3) is an ordinance that would continue through Jan. 3 expanded outdoor dining and alcohol consumption allowances set to expire in the coming months, on the heels of a previous discussion about how to proceed given the upcoming expiration of current emergency permit options.

The vote comes on the heels of a previous discussion on what to do about outdoor dining in Danville given the pending expiration of temporary land-use permits (TLUPs) by the council members at their April 5 meeting, in which they directed staff to prepare the ordinance on Tuesday's agenda.

The town began issuing TLUPs during the early days of COVID-19 in June 2020, which allowed restaurants to create or expand outdoor dining to the extent that would allow them to operate at 100% of their pre-pandemic capacities. As a result, downtown Danville, along with other localities, was rife with parklets and sidewalk seating into public streets.

The use of TLUPs was extended twice by the council, with the most recent extension in effect through June 30. The ordinance on Tuesday's agenda would allow for the extension of TLUPs, as well as an existing town ordinance regarding alcohol consumption on public streets and sidewalks.