SRVUSD announces end of Slip schedule for kindergartners

Kindergarteners at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District will no longer have the option of Slip schedules, which allow for smaller class sizes and more personalized attention, starting next year after a recent decision by district administration that will be discussed at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

"Many factors drove the decision including logistical challenges voiced by parents, varied Slip processes across schools causing inequitable learning opportunities for students, decreased lack of kindergarten classroom space in some schools for 2022-23 and beyond, and the availability of an MTSS Liaison at each school to support teachers in their use of small group instruction and learning centers/stations in lieu of Slip," the staff report from Superintendent John Malloy and assistant superintendent Christine Huajardo said.

The elimination of Slip schedules for kindergarteners was accepted by the San Ramon Valley Educators Association as part of the approved memorandum of understanding between the union and the district.

Slip schedules are generally aimed at offering increased personalized support for students, by separating classes into shorter blocks of time rather than having all students in a classroom the whole day.

While the scheduling option is being eliminated at the kindergarten level, it will continue to be an option for first-graders through the next school year, while the district implements a new phonics program. District administration and SRVEA will then resume discussions on its future in subsequent school years.