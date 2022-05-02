SRVUSD announces end of Slip schedule for kindergartners

Kindergarteners at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District will no longer have the option of Slip schedules, which allow for smaller class sizes and more personalized attention, starting next year after a recent decision by district administration that will be discussed at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
"Many factors drove the decision including logistical challenges voiced by parents, varied Slip processes across schools causing inequitable learning opportunities for students, decreased lack of kindergarten classroom space in some schools for 2022-23 and beyond, and the availability of an MTSS Liaison at each school to support teachers in their use of small group instruction and learning centers/stations in lieu of Slip," the staff report from Superintendent John Malloy and assistant superintendent Christine Huajardo said.
The elimination of Slip schedules for kindergarteners was accepted by the San Ramon Valley Educators Association as part of the approved memorandum of understanding between the union and the district.
Slip schedules are generally aimed at offering increased personalized support for students, by separating classes into shorter blocks of time rather than having all students in a classroom the whole day.
While the scheduling option is being eliminated at the kindergarten level, it will continue to be an option for first-graders through the next school year, while the district implements a new phonics program. District administration and SRVEA will then resume discussions on its future in subsequent school years.
The SRVUSD's next board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday (May 3). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* In a closed session ahead of the public meeting, district officials will discuss a student records challenge, public employee appointments for middle school principal, accounting and payroll director, and elementary and high school assistant principal positions. They will also discuss performance evaluations of the superintendent, assistant superintendents, and chief business officer.
* The board will consider staff's recommendation that they reject a claim for damages submitted against the district.
* Board members will consider accepting the results of the independent financial audit of the building fund for Measure D general obligation bonds for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
There is a petition to save slip schedules that is written by parents and teachers in the district. Ms. Huajardo is not exactly being honest about parents asking to end this program from logistical reasons.
Web Link
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
"and the availability of an MTSS Liaison at each school to support teachers"
Schools typically now have ONE MTSS Liaison per grade level. How exactly does Ms. Huajardo think that one MTSS Liaison can be in FOUR kindergarten classes simultaneously? SPOILER ALERT: She doesn't. Ms. Huajardo has never been direct/honest with the community.
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
"logistical challenges voiced by parents" is an incredibly disingenuous statement. If that was a driving factor, why keep it for 1st grade? This statement by Ms. Huajardo is a trash pile. A garbage defense of a selfish decision.