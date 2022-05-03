Community Briefs: Grand reopenings at SRV Safeways | Juvenile Justice Council | 'May the 4th Be With You' | Chamber scholarship program

Juvenile Justice Council

Recruitment is underway for a candidate to fill one empty at-large youth seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC).

Applications are open to young people ages 14 to 25 years old for the open At-Large Youth Representative seat on the 20-member council.

The council is aimed at facilitating collaboration between county agencies in order to help guide the development and implementation of the county's juvenile justice plan, which includes assessing priorities such as mental health, addiction services and existing law enforcement practices.

Councilmembers also work with organizations across the county that seek to reduce rates of juvenile crime and delinquency, and that "develop information and intelligence-sharing systems to ensure that county actions are fully coordinated, and provide data and appropriate outcome measures," according to an announcement from the county's probation department offices.

The council consists of 10 ex-officio members, chaired by Chief Probation Officer Esa Ehmen-Krause, with representatives from the District Attorney's, Public Defender's and Sheriff's offices, as well as the Board of Supervisors, Employment and Human Services, Behavioral and Health Services, Alcohol and Drugs Division, and Public Health, and Juvenile Justice Commission.

The additional 10 members, including the at-large seat up for grabs, are chosen by the Board of Supervisors. They include representatives for a city police department, office of education or school district, four at-large members, two community based organization representatives, and two at-large youth members.

In addition to the age requirement for the open at-large youth seat, candidates must be residing or working within Contra Costa County.

Applications are open through 5 p.m. on May 20, with all applicants being invited to engage in the public interview process with the JJCC. Interviews are set for June 15, with a recommendation scheduled to go to the Public Protection Committee on June 27. The Board will appoint the new representative on July 12.

More information on the JJCC is available here.

'May the 4th Be With You'

The town of Danville is set to celebrate seven years since its inaugural "Star Wars" themed celebration in 2015.

On Wednesday, (May 4) will mark "a day to celebrate all things Star Wars" at the Danville Community Center, according to an announcement from the town.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. with a free scavenger hunt throughout downtown businesses, with the first 100 who complete the hunt being awarded "a grab bag of galactic treasures."

The scavenger hunt will be followed by "Jedi Training" for "young Padawans" at the Town Green from 4-6 p.m.

"The event will include activities, crafts, and a costume contest for the most out-of-this-world costumes," the town's announcement said. "A few lucky Padawans will be picked from a raffle for a chance to train with Master Andy Zandy. "

While the scavenger hunt is free, "Jedi Training" is $5 per participant, with registration required in advance.

Chamber scholarship program

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its 2022 College Scholarship Program, in partnership with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

"We know that students will have choices when they graduate from college," said Judy Lloyd, president and CEO of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce. "Whether they decide to relocate back home after college or spread their wings elsewhere, they will always be a part of the community fabric that makes the Danville Area such a special place. This is our opportunity to be a part of their entrepreneurial journey."

Applications are open through May 13 to students considering career paths in business or entrepreneurship. and who live within the Danville area, including Alamo, Blackhawk and Diablo, with parents or family members who are members-in-good-standing of the chamber.

"We believe the future is brighter when we can give students the opportunity to achieve their dreams," said Darren Matte, chair of the 2022 Scholarship Program and chamber board member.

Four awardees will be selected to receive college scholarships of $2,000 each, for costs at either a four-year institution or community college. More information on the scholarship program is available here.